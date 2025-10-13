Fraser voters to elect City Council candidates

Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published October 13, 2025

Shutterstock image

In the Chronicle’s coverage area, voters will elect candidates to the Fraser City Council on Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

Fraser City Council

Five candidates are running for three four-year terms.

Matthew Dantes

Age: 27

Occupation: Legal Assistant at US Attorneys Office

Municipality of residence: Fraser

For how long: Lifetime

Online campaign information: facebook.com/p/Matthew-Dantes-for-Fraser-City-Council-61579367407315/

Education: Oakland University: BA Political Science

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: My name is Matthew Dantes and I am running for city council. I’ll work to cut excess spending so your money goes where it should. I am committed to reducing the monthly water bill and other expenses without cutting necessary funding. I support our police and will always work for a safe community. Together, we can make our city stronger, safer, and more affordable.

Crystal Fletcher

Age: 36

Occupation: Refractive Services and Corneal Crosslinking Coordinator at Fraser Eye Care/Michigan Outpatient Surgery Center

Municipality of residence: Fraser, MI

For how long: 26 years (total)

Online campaign information: https://candidates.goodparty.org/crystal-fletcher

Education: No answer given

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: I want to create a dog park on city-owned land to serve Fraser’s dog owners. I’m exploring grants to improve our outdated plumbing infrastructure and add foliage that supports flood control and watershed health. I believe we must hold DTE accountable for rising costs and poor service. Ongoing issues with Priority Waste remain unacceptable, and I support pressing for solutions while reviewing alternatives. It takes a village, and together we can drive real, lasting change.

George-Michael Higgins

Age: 31

Occupation: Real estate agent with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Kee Realty Saint Clair Shores and past constituent services aide in the Michigan House of Representatives

Municipality of residence: Fraser

For how long: Just shy of 5 years.

Online campaign information: VoteGeorgeHiggins.com

Education: Warren Woods Tower High School – 2012, Wayne State University – History major

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: My priorities are growing Fraser’s tax base by attracting and retaining small and midsized businesses, so we can potentially lower the property tax burden on residents, investing in a cost-effective plan for Steffens Park, & supporting our Public Safety Department. I’ll also use my position on Council to advocate for state action on the water and sewer affordability crisis—through either increased revenue sharing or an affordability plan that keeps our dollars here in Macomb County.

Lora Michael

Did not return questionnaire by press time.

Patrick O’Dell

Age: 52

Occupation: Personal Property Tax Collector for Macomb County Treasurer, Tax Preparer for Heemer, Klein & Co PLLC

Municipality of residence: Fraser

For how long: 21 Years

Online campaign information: Facebook Re-Elect Patrick O’Dell to Fraser City Council

Education: MBA, BA in Accounting

Previously and currently held elected offices: Fraser City Council 4 years, Current Mayor Pro Tem

Top goals: My main goals if re-elected is to continue to improve city infrastructure including improving local roads, sidewalks, and water systems. Make significant improvements to Steffens Park through proper planning, community outreach, and applying for grant to help pay for it. Continue proper long-term budgeting and spending priorities to ensure no further increases in property taxes, which I am strongly against.