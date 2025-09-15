Fraser City Council makes purchases

The Fraser City Council made a series of purchases to improve city function at their meeting on Sept. 11.

September 15, 2025

FRASER — The Fraser City Council made a series of purchases to aid the city in everyday public safety and city operations at their meeting on Sept. 11.

These purchases include three trucks for the Department of Public Works in the amount of $199,616, a Stryker Power-LOAD and cot system for the new ambulance in the amount of $91,677.01 and 33 Glock 47 9mm pistols for the city’s police officers in the amount of $34,287.65.

Trucks

Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Barrett presented the item to members of the council. He stated the trucks will be outfitted differently which includes one with a toolbox and other amenities.

He said they feel comfortable purchasing three vehicles at the same time, and they plan on auctioning off four vehicles which date back from 2006 to 2020.

Councilwoman Patrice Schornak asked if this item was budgeted and Barrett said they were.

“We budgeted $215,000 not knowing what we’re going to get into,” Barrett said.

Schornak said she wanted to make sure that the trucks were accounted for.

The item was approved in a vote of 6-0.

Power-LOAD and cot

Director of Public Safety Samantha Kretzschmar presented the item to members of the City Council for consideration. She said she requested the purchase of a new ambulance last month to replace an aging ambulance which was approved.

“And I discussed the fact that we were going to need a new Power-LOAD and cot, which is a fancy way to say stretcher, on the new rig as the new model of that same device is no longer compatible,” Kretzschmar said.

She went on to say that she didn’t want to ask for the stretcher before the request for the ambulance was approved. The department was advised, Kretzschmar said, that the price of the stretcher was going up around 6% on Oct. 1. She said they wanted to wait until the ambulance arrived in the city.

“They won’t deliver the cot until we need it,” Kretzschmar said. “It isn’t going to sit in the bay where we’re wasting our warranty time.”

The stretcher does come with a one-year warranty, but Kretzschmar suggested the city purchase a five-year warranty. The company also offered to buy back the incompatible stretcher from the city for around $6,500. The department will need a budget amendment for $5,780.01 for the purchase. The money is coming out of the ambulance capital outlay fund.

Schornak asked if they currently have another stretcher and cot on the ambulance they already have. Kretzschmar said they do.

Schornak said she’s in favor of it because she’s heard stories of personnel injuring themselves and others because the cots are not electronic.

The item was approved in a 6-0 vote.

Guns

Kretzschmar also presented this item. She said during the budgetary process, she mentioned this to council members as one of the items the department was looking to purchase. The department will go from 40-caliber weapons to 9mm.

“The weapon will hold more rounds, but with less recoil, less impact on the person using or shooting the gun,” Kretzschmar said.

She went on to say the reason she’s requesting an upgrade is newer technology and its evolution.

“Although many places, including us, continue to use iron sights which are the sights that come with the pistol, technology has proven itself a wonderful thing, in my opinion, and now there are optics that can be mounted on these pistols that just improve accuracy,” Kretzschmar said.

The weapons will also improve the ability of the person using it, Kretzschmar said.

Kretzschmar said there are also flashlights that mount directly on the weapon keeping the second hand free to hold the weapon.

“For all of these safety reasons, I think it’s important that we move to this technology and upgrade our guns,” Kretzschmar said.

The department is looking to purchase 33 G47 pistols with the Glock Modular Optic System to cover the 30 officers including the director with extras in case a weapon breaks or is taken out of service for investigative purposes. CMP Distributors is the vendor supplying the weapons and the quoted price is discounted for the department. The price also includes the weapon, ammunition, holsters, mounted lights and more.

Kretzschmar said the company will also buy the weapons back from officers. She said she is going to require the officers to sell their duty and off-duty weapons and have the new gun.

Schornak said she knows firsthand how hard it is to go through a room with a flashlight in one hand and a gun in another.

“Not to mention that I think it is very important to have very good sights,” Schornak said. “And be able not to have to use the hardcore ones that actually have like a laser to have accurate shots.”

She went on to say the department wants to make sure the shot is as accurate as possible.

The item was approved in a 6-0 vote.