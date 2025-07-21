Fraser approves contract extension with Priority Waste

The Fraser City Council approved a three-year contract extension with Priority Waste on July 10.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published July 21, 2025

FRASER — In a 7-0 vote at its meeting on July 10, the Fraser City Council decided to extend Priority Waste’s contract for another three years.

According to items attached to the July 10 agenda, the contract is for approximately $1,120,000 with a 3% annual increase.

Fraser Department of Public Works Superintendent Rob Barrett explained that they found out many waste companies take months to prepare the bid and enter into a contract.

“That is something new in the industry right now,” Barrett said. “It wasn’t too long ago trucks were available, personnel were available and the ability to purchase them without a larger lead time was available.”

Barrett said he spoke to many other municipalities that experienced the same thing. The Fraser contract was to expire on Sept. 12 of this year.

He also said he spoke with Dan Venet, Priority Waste vice president of municipal sales, about concerns the city has. The three services the city will continue are recycling, trash and compost and it is what the bid is based off of. The services also include dumpster services upon review.

Barrett called the prices given by Priority Waste quite fair. He also acknowledged that the company is having a difficult time in other municipalities. Barrett pointed out a portal for resident requests and how the company replies to it.

“For their first 10 months of service when I was working on this in May, there was only 187 requests in the portal,” Barrett said.

He went on to say the company has stayed on top of it.

Councilwoman Patrice Schornak brought up a few concerns she had including leftover debris from trash and said every week she picks up trash in her street.

Barrett said the issue needs to be entered into the portal. Schornak said she did try to call and was on the line for around 15 minutes before she hung up.

Venet said later in the meeting the best way to address issues is a pair of QR codes that will lead to websites where residents can denote their issues and leave information for future problem-solving. He also said in July, their system collapsed and they found another service provider. He said 15 minutes is not acceptable.

Venet said if the company damages cans, they will replace them at no cost, but if the resident damages the can, they may have to pay a cost for it. There is a 10-year warranty on the cans and Venet said they are supposed to be in service for around 20 years. Cans will still be replaced if the company damages them even after the warranty expires.

Councilman Patrick O’Dell said he has seen numerous reports about recycling and trash being thrown into the same truck. Venet said it’s never a directive to mix materials.

“My stance is people do make mistakes, we can allow for some variance if a mistake occurs,” Venet said. “But if it is a variance of choice and it’s a habitual or continuous issue the employees do get reprimanded and disciplined properly through our protocols.”

Venet said he does take any issues or problems that come to his office very seriously because it is their reputation on the line.

O’Dell asked about cameras on the vehicles stating the company sold them on the technology aspect years ago. Venet said all trucks in Fraser are outfitted with cameras and GPS tracking. He also said the ability to pull footage is limited due to data and space.

“All the trucks are running for, let’s say, 10 hours a day on the road and they fill at about every five service days,” Venet said.

He said he can’t guarantee they have the footage a week out, but they could have it a few days after an incident.

“That’s why it’s so important for when an issue does come up that we get alerted right away because it takes the grey of the situation out, allows it to be white and black,” Venet said.

Mayor Michael Lesich said it’s frustrating that they were in the position that night stating he can be frustrated on behalf of his residents.

“As the heat rises, as people complain on social media and express themselves, it seems to multiply,” Lesich said.

He went on to say he’s received videos from different residents about workers combining recycling and trash, stating he needs to ask more questions but that it has happened many times. He pointed out the company is asking for a 24% increase with the same services and asked if things are going to get better in terms of trucks and services.

Venet said Priority made a purchase of 50 new vehicles that will push out some of the older and more damaged trucks.

“We are actively and proactively looking at ways to improve our roster of vehicles,” Venet said.

Lesich said he reluctantly voted to approve the contract extension.

The QR codes for the Priority Waste portal are posted at City Hall and other places.