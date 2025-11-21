Ford donation boosts city’s green goals

Sterling Heights Sentry | Published November 21, 2025

Shutterstock image

By Gary Winkelman

STERLING HEIGHTS — A stretch of Sterling Heights roadway is due for an environmental upgrade thanks to a $30,000 gift from the Ford Motor Co.

The donation, made through the automaker’s Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, will lead to the planting of up to 80 trees along Van Dyke Avenue between 18 Mile and 18 1/2 Mile roads.

The money supports the city’s Inspiring Green program, which aims to lead, educate and encourage the planting and sustaining of the community’s tree canopy. The City Council unanimously accepted the donation at its Nov. 18 meeting.

“As you know, Inspiring Green is the city’s long-term commitment to enhancing and sustaining our tree canopy, improving air quality and strengthening the overall environmental resilience of Sterling Heights,” said Marissa Russo, the city’s marketing and communications manager. “Since launching the program, we have worked closely with residents, businesses and industries to plant trees, restore green spaces and build a healthier future for generations to come.”

Russo said a variety of native trees will be planted along the public right of way, including tulip, Kentucky coffee tree and black gum trees. The city will install signage recognizing Ford’s contribution to enhancing Sterling Heights’ green goals.

A pair of Ford representatives attended the meeting and said the company is proud to support efforts to “make the city beautiful.”

Council members praised the partnership with Ford and acknowledged the aesthetic and environmental benefits it will have on one of the city’s key industrial corridors.

“Thank you for this generous donation,” said Councilman Michael Radtke. “It’s inspiring and it’s going to activate that area. You know, we are trying to re-tree our city that was affected by both the emerald ash borer and … some zoning conditions that have been created from prior councils and prior generations that have left certain areas of the city bereft of trees.”

Radtke said the trees funded by Ford’s donation will add to the “curb appeal” of the company’s property and make the area more pleasant for pedestrians.

“I think this is just one more step for improving the Van Dyke-18 1/2 Mile corridor,” he said.

Mayor Michael Taylor also saluted Ford’s efforts to enhance the city.

“That’s a lot of money. I don’t care if you’re Ford Motor Co. or not,” he said. “That’s a lot of money to show that you’re committed to this community, that you want to improve the community and I think you’ll get a lot out of it. I certainly know the residents of Sterling Heights will, so I appreciate that.”

Taylor likewise commended Russo for spearheading the Inspiring Green initiative.

“This has been a great project and I’m excited to see where it goes,” he said.