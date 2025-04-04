First responders ‘battle’ it out for the Red Cross

Roseville Fire Chief Keith Jacobs donates blood for the first time at the RARE “Battle of the Badges” blood drive March 28. People who donated blood could indicate if they supported Roseville or Eastpointe first responders in the “battle.” The firefighters won with 19 donors as the police garnered 17 donors.

Photos by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 4, 2025

Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe Director Tony Lipinski and retiring Red Cross donor resource development account manager Elizabeth Frahm have coordinated blood drives at RARE for 12 years. Both donated blood at the “Battle of the Badges” March 28.

ROSEVILLE — It was a bloody battle, but it was for a worthy cause.

On March 28, members of the Eastpointe and Roseville police departments got into a friendly competition against the Eastpointe and Roseville fire departments to see which group could recruit more donors for an American Red Cross blood drive.

“Battle of the Badges” took place at the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe building, located at 18185 Sycamore St. With 19 donors, the firefighters edged out the police, who weren’t far behind with 17 donors for a total of 36 donations.

RARE holds blood drives on a regular basis, but they don’t always generate a large crowd. RARE Executive Director Tony Lipinski thought a contest between the departments would be a good way to bring in more donors. People who donated blood could indicate which department they supported in the showdown.

Some, but not all of the donors were first responders. Roseville Fire Chief Keith Jacobs donated blood for the first time. He said the process “was a lot quicker than I thought it would be.”

“It’s something I always thought about,” he said. “Being the chief of the department, I can’t ask my members to do something if I don’t do it.”

The competitive angle was another motivator.

“I can’t let the police beat us,” Jacobs joked. “Tony came up with a good idea.”

The blood drive hit close to home because the Roseville Fire Department responds to emergency calls where the victims might need lifesaving blood transfusions once they reach the hospital.

“Trauma and accidents are very common,” Jacobs said. “We have blood tubing we use so they are prepped for the ER.”

Lipinski donates blood on a regular basis. At the last event, he donated as did his son, Michael, the basketball referee for RARE’s Adaptive Basketball league.

“When I was a kid my dad used to always donate blood,” Lipinski said. “Just giving a little bit of your time could save a life.”

The March 28 RARE blood drive marked the last one for Beth Frahm, as she is retiring as Red Cross donor resource development account manager. Frahm, who donated blood last month, and Lipinski worked together for about 12 years coordinating blood drives at RARE.

“I loved working with him. It’s a beautiful site,” Frahm said of RARE. “It’s great when you open to the community and it’s easy parking.”

The procedure to donate blood takes 45 minutes to one hour. During the process, donors are given a mini physical and provide a health history to Red Cross staff. The actual blood donation only takes eight to 10 minutes.

“I always say to people, ‘It’s much easier to be on the giving end of the needle than the receiving end,’” Frahm said. “People don’t realize they can donate six times a year.”

A total of 37 units were collected at the RARE blood drive with the chance to save up to 86 lives. Nine people donated for the first time.

Blood transfusions are given to patients in a wide range of circumstances, including serious injuries, burns, automobile crashes, surgeries, child birth, anemia, blood disorders, cancer treatments, heart issues and for many other reasons. Plasma transfusions are used for patients with liver failure, severe infections and serious burns.

The American Red Cross website, redcrossblood.org, includes a page that explains what happens to the blood after it has been donated. Through various steps, the blood is processed and also tested for infectious diseases. Most whole blood donations are separated into transfusable components for red cells, platelets and plasma.

According to the website, blood is available to be shipped to hospitals 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Hospitals typically keep blood units on their shelves, but staff may call for more at any time, especially in cases of large-scale emergencies.

Potential blood donors must be in good health and feeling well, be at least 16 years old in most states, and must weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors can track where their blood is sent on their cellphones.

For more information on blood donations, to find a blood drive or host a blood drive, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767.



