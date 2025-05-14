Firefighters step it up for the American Lung Association

Roseville firefighters, from left, Brandon Urban, Danielle Doering, Jessica Krali and Joshua Linkewitz take a moment for a photograph after climbing the stairs at Comerica Park, in downtown Detroit, during the American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb.

Photo provided by Keith Jacobs

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 14, 2025

Eastpointe firefighters, from left, Chris Babcock, Andy Pounders, Johnny Jebbo, Evan Cloninger, Dominic Rossetti, Sgt. Matt Sahr, firefighter Matt Sucharski and Fire Chief Jason Clark raised $2,600 in the Fight For Air Climb at Comerica Park May 4. Photo provided by Jason Clark

DETROIT — First responders from the Eastpointe and Roseville fire departments got fired up May 4 when they participated in the Fight For Air Climb at Comerica Park.

Participants climbed 2,000 stairs inside the stadium to raise money for the American Lung Association. Team members received donations from friends, family, local businesses and community groups to benefit the nonprofit organization.

The eight participating Eastpointe firefighters included Fire Chief Jason Clark, Sgt. Matt Sahr and firefighters/paramedics Johnny Jebbo, Matt Sucharski, Andy Pounders, Evan Cloninger, Dominic Rossetti and Chris Babcock. Sucharski climbed the stairs the quickest with a time of 22 minutes and 8 seconds. As a team, they raised $2,600 that will in turn help individuals with respiratory diseases.

Roseville firefighters/paramedics Danielle Doering and Jessica Krali, and probationary firefighters Joshua Linkewitz and Brandon Urban successfully finished the route to raise $495 in donations. As they climbed their way to the top, each firefighter wore turnout gear and a helmet and carried a self-contained breathing apparatus.

The American Lung Association is dedicated to improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research. The nonprofit organization works to defeat lung cancer, improve air quality, reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families, and eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases.

According to the American Lung Association, respiratory diseases remain a significant health issue for firefighters. While on duty, they may experience occupational exposure to gases, chemicals, particulates and other substances with potentially damaging short- and long-term effects on the respiratory system.

For more information on the American Lung Association, visit lung.org.