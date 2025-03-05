Find out ‘What’s New in Flowers for 2025’ during presentation

By: Kara Szymanski | Shelby-Utica News | Published March 5, 2025

The Shelby Gardeners Club will be hosting George Papadelis, from Telly’s Greenhouse & Garden Center, for a presentation at 1 p.m. March 13 at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center. Photo provided by Ivy Schwartz

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — The members of the Shelby Gardeners Club are ready to start preparing their gardens for planting season with some new and beautiful flowers this year.

The club will be hosting “What’s New in Flowers for 2025,” which will be presented by George Papadelis, of Telly’s Greenhouse, at 1 p.m. March 13 at the Burgess-Shadbush Nature Center; 4101 River Bends Drive in Shelby Township.

Papadelis and his son, Andrew, will show guests dozens of new annuals and perennials for 2025.

“Young plants of the new bioluminescent Firefly Petunia will be shown and discussed,” George Papadelis said.

Shelby Gardeners Club publicist Ivy Schwartz said the club anticipates a tremendous response from the greater Shelby Township community.

“George is a well-known, enthusiastic speaker with subject matter of extreme interest to our residents this cold, wintry season. Please arrive by 12:45 p.m. A $5 donation is appreciated to support our ongoing community presentations,” she said.

Linda Pelloni, vice president of the Shelby Gardeners Club, said the gardeners are pleased to have a return visit from Papadelis.

“George is so knowledgeable about flowers and gardens and what makes them thrive. His presentation will highlight ‘what’s new for 2025’ and he is always open to answering questions and lending advice. I am personally very excited to hear his presentation once again,” she said.

For more information, call Schwartz at (586) 873-3782.