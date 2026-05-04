Farmington Hills prepares for construction season

Halsted Road, between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads, is among the city’s largest road construction projects this year. Currently in its first phase, northbound traffic is open while southbound traffic is rerouted to Haggerty Road.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 4, 2026

Advertisement

FARMINGTON HILLS — The city of Farmington Hills will soon begin its $30 million investment in 2026 infrastructure improvements that include a variety of projects.

Among the largest are the major road reconstruction of Halsted Road between 12 Mile and 14 Mile roads and the Folsom Road project from Nine Mile to Orchard Lake roads. In addition to road repairs, Folsom Road will undergo storm sewer improvements.

City officials say that these projects will result in much needed improvements to the city’s infrastructure that affects more than 13,000 motorists daily.

The Halsted Road project will reconstruct parts of the corridor including the roadway, shoulder, sidewalks and some nearby land. The project will be divided into two phases, each where the traffic is limited to one direction.

In the first phase of construction, northbound traffic will be open and southbound traffic will be rerouted to Haggerty Road. During the second phase, southbound traffic will be open and northbound traffic will be rerouted.

As for the Folsom Road project, it will leave eastbound traffic open so that businesses and residents can have access without being detoured. Both projects are slated to start in April and finish sometime in October.

These projects follow a water main break that occurred in the city in early March. That led to a water main replacement later that month.

City, state and federal dollars are used to fund the projects, including city road millages, the city water fund and federal grants.

According to a statement from the city, “this includes $18.9 million toward local road projects, $6.6 million for major road projects and $4.2 for water main improvements.”

Local road projects include paving gravel roads, replacing water mains and reconstructing concrete pavement and road base. The subdivisions and streets undergoing these improvements are the Biddestone Woods, Farm Meadows, Camelot Court, Kendallwood No. 3, Richland Gardens subdivisions and Ridgewood Drive.

“Continually investing in the city’s infrastructure is essential to maintaining safe, reliable roads and utilities for community members, businesses and visitors,” said Jacob Rushlow, the city’s public services director, in a statement. “These projects reflect the city’s mission to deliver best-in-class services that sustain a high quality of life in Farmington Hills.”

For more information, visit fhgov.com.