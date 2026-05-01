Farmington Public Schools announce Middle School Teacher of the Year

Farmington Public Schools’ Middle School Teacher of the Year is Regina “Gina” Szymczak, sixth grade math teacher at Power Middle School.

Photo provided by the Farmington Public Schools

By: Gena Johnson | Farmington Press | Published May 1, 2026

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FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS — Regina “Gina” Szymczak is passionate about math and the lasting impact it has on students’ lives. This was among other the reasons the Power Middle School sixth grade math teacher was awarded the title of Farmington Public Schools Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Colleagues who nominated her noted how she helps students understand what they’re learning and why it matters. She looks for innovative ways to engage the “whole child,” and leads initiatives that build resilience and problem-solving skills.

Kelly Coffin, superintendent of Farmington Public Schools, praised Szymczak’s work.

“Gina represents the very best of Farmington Public Schools,” Coffin said. “She brings a thoughtful, student-centered approach to her classroom, helping students build confidence, take ownership of their learning, and truly understand the ‘why’ behind what they do. The relationships she builds — and the high expectations she sets — make a lasting impact on her students and colleagues alike.”

Szymczak has been teaching for 27 years, including four years with the Farmington Public Schools district. She enjoys her work and finds it very rewarding.

“The lightbulb moment (when a student understands something) — it never gets old,” Szymczak said.

She acknowledged not everyone is in love with the subject.

“So many times I encounter adults telling me they aren’t good at math, aren’t math people, or even professing a strong dislike of math and their past math class experiences,” Szymczak said.

She hopes her students have a positive attitude toward math.

“I hope that I have made some impact on developing good citizens, who can reason quantitatively and use patterns and logic to develop sound solutions to the many problems and situations that come up in our world,” she said.

Approaching three decades of teaching, Szymczak began her journey as a college student with a work study job. Like many college students, she said, “I was not sure what I wanted to be when she grew up, but knew I liked babysitting and being with kids.”

When a work study position as a teaching assistant for an English as a Second Language afterschool program came up, she took it and never looked back.

“I fell in love with working with my students,” said Szymczak.

She recalled when she looked around at her friends, she noticed she was one of the only people who loved going to her work study job.

“That’s when I knew teaching was the career for me,” Szymczak said. “I genuinely love math and being with kids, and I like to think that my students can feel the love I have for the subject and how excited I get when they truly understand something deeply.”

Szymczak’s colleagues recognized her leadership, mentorship and solution-focused style, as well as how she creates a welcoming environment where teammates feel supported.

She said she is “humbled” and “shocked” by the Teacher of the Year recognition. She said it is truly a team effort.

“There are so many amazing and wonderful teachers here at Power and around the district that I have had the privilege of working with that are deserving of this recognition and honor,” Szymczak said. “I would never be able to do what I do without my small group team, grade level team and the coordination with all of the support staff.”