Environmental firm moves to Southfield

By: Taylor Christensen | Southfield Sun | Published October 1, 2025

SOUTHFIELD — Arch Environmental Group Inc, an environmental consulting and testing provider, has moved its office to Southfield. The move also comes with the 30-year anniversary of the business.

The story of Arch Environmental Group begins in 1993 with a University of Michigan student, Jeff Heydanek, who interned for a young Western Michigan University environmental professional, Scott Staber, according to archenvgroup.com.

Heydanek developed a business plan and convinced Staber to venture out on their own. “With Jeff’s youthful energy and business prowess combined with Scott’s affinity to sales and a few contacts, the plan went into action on Oct. 6, 1995,” the website states.

The two started the business in a 60-square-foot basement office in Canton, Michigan. They called the business J. Scott Environmental.

J. Scott Environmental has since grown into the multimillion dollar AEG environmental consulting, testing and technical company, servicing all of Michigan and the Midwest.

“To this day we work hard to be large enough to handle all of your environmental concerns, yet not lose the small business personal care that you have come to expect from us,” the website states.

The business has worked with Southfield Public Schools and local businesses within Southfield.

Staber, CEO, and Heydanek, CFO, are excited for the new chapter in AEG’s history.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating 30 years of serving Michigan businesses and our local communities,” Staber said in a press release sent out by the city of Southfield. “Our relocation to Southfield allows us to better position ourselves for growth while continuing to provide exceptional environmental services.”

Southfield leaders have high hopes for the business’s future in the community.

“We are proud that Arch Environmental Group chose Southfield for its headquarters,” Southfield Mayor Kenson J. Siver said in a press release. “Their three decades of environmental expertise support healthy schools, safe workplaces, and resilient neighborhoods. AEG’s investment underscores Southfield’s role as a center for innovation and opportunity.”

AEG offers a variety of services including the ability to handle all aspects of air, water, and earth environmental needs, such as asbestos services, lead-based paint services, indoor air quality services, mold and biological services, industrial hygiene services, and health and safety services.

The company also offers safe earth services, including hazardous and universal waste, spill response, industrial cleaning, medical waste, and liquid industrial waste hauling.

In terms of water services, the company offers stormwater services, wastewater services, drinking water services, underground storage tanks, Phase I and II environmental site assessments, and environmental engineering services.

“Southfield is a vibrant community, and we are excited to establish roots here while maintaining the high level of support and expertise our clients have come to expect from Arch Environmental Group,” Heydanek said in a prepared statement.

For more information, visit archenvgroup.com.