Eastwood Rebekah Lodge No. 499 celebrates centennial

The Eastwood Rebekah Lodge No. 499 celebrated its 100-year anniversary June 27.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published July 7, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Back in 1925, a group of women assembled to begin a social club, which came to be called the Eastwood Rebekah Lodge No. 499.

With the motto “friendship, love and truth,” the lodge members bonded while performing charitable work to help others in need.

The tradition has continued for 100 years. On June 27, Eastwood Rebekah Lodge No. 499 celebrated its centennial with a ceremony and dinner at the lodge. Approximately 65 people attended the event, which began with several introductions and speeches from Rebekah Lodge No. 499 members, including Vice Grand Sister Karen DeFer and Noble Grand Sister Donna Carriveau.

“We would like to thank everyone who has supported us through these years,” said DeFer, an Eastpointe resident. “It takes a village to accomplish these tasks to keep us in helping our charities here at the lodge.”

Eastpointe resident Mary Hall-Rayford — representing the office of Macomb County Commissioner Sarah Lucido, D-District 13 — presented Rebekah Lodge No. 499 with a tribute from the Macomb County Board of Commissioners. Longtime Rebekah members Nancy Foley, Donna Spezia and Jan Hirth were honored with certificates for having 27 years, 26 years and 25 years, respectively.

Kathy Shary, assembly secretary and past president of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, presented the members with a certificate for their 100-year anniversary. She first visited the lodge in 1985

“It’s a pleasure to be here. This lodge has certainly grown and become very well known in the community, and we appreciate all that you have done,” Shary said. “This lodge began June 27 in 1925. The lodge has had a long history of community service for which we are very grateful.”

The Eastwood Rebekah Lodge No. 499 is the auxiliary of the Odd Fellows Eastwood Lodge No. 496. Both associations share the lodge building. Currently, there are 38 Rebekah members in the lodge. Many members have held different positions, including vice grand sisters, secretaries, treasurers and more.

The Rebekah members organize all kinds of fundraisers, including chili cook-offs, “steak outs” and euchre tournaments. Through those efforts, members raise money for Ronald McDonald House, Gleaners Community Food Bank, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute and others.

“I enjoy the fundraisers, being with all the girls and the different events,” said Carriveau, an Eastpointe resident who joined the group three years ago. “It brings people in this community together. I’m amazed at how much the history goes back, and friendships everybody has. I’ve met amazing people, and I’m very honored to be a part of this group.”

One of the group’s proudest contributions is helping send children to Tall Oaks Odd Fellow and Rebekah Camp of Michigan in Baldwin. The five-day camp, on Big Star Lake, is for children who have completed grades one through eight. Each day is filled with swimming, archery, canoeing, arts and crafts, and more. Rebekah member Patty Van Doorne spends her summers there as volunteer camp manager.

“We’re all here for the good of the community to help families,” the Roseville resident said.

Van Doorne’s sister, Marie Martin, of St. Clair Shores, has been a member for 11 years.

“I enjoy the camaraderie. I enjoy the giving in the community,” Martin said. “I enjoy the kids at Christmas. When you look back through the history, it’s amazing.”