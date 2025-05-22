Eastpointe man charged with murder

By: Andy Kozlowski | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 22, 2025

Nettles

EASTPOINTE — A Detroit man has succumbed to knife wounds following an altercation at an Eastpointe home.

Nico Trevon Nettles, 26, of Eastpointe, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the case. The victim is Rashid Aliakbar, 28, of Detroit.

Nettles’ attorney, Joshua Duane Jones, with the Macomb County Office of Public Defender, did not return a request for comment by press time.

The incident occurred May 12 at a home in the 17000 block of Toepfer Drive in Eastpointe. Officers arrived on a report of a stabbing and found Aliakbar wounded in the chest. They began lifesaving measures until the Eastpointe Fire Department and MedStar arrived, at which point the paramedics took over and transported Aliakbar to a local hospital. He later died from his wounds.

Nettles reportedly remained on scene at the residence. Police detained him, investigated the scene and recovered evidence.

Nettles was arraigned before Magistrate Mark Makoski in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court May 14. Second-degree murder is punishable by life in prison or any number of years. Bond was set at $2 million cash or surety. Nettles was remanded into custody; should he post bond, he must wear a GPS steel cuff tether and have no contact with witnesses.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alex Holish said that it’s tragic that a life was lost.

“Eastpointe police wants to extend its condolences to the family of the deceased,” Holish said. “Not every argument needs to lead to violence. Verbal disagreements are inevitable. People should have the emotional maturity to settle these arguments using words, not force.

“Nettles apologized during his arraignment,” Holish added. “Unfortunately, his apology will not bring the victim back.”

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido commended the work of the police.

“The Eastpointe Police Department performed a thorough and fast investigation that enabled the apprehension of the alleged perpetrator of this brutal crime. The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office can now prosecute the defendant to the fullest extent of the law, and seek justice for the victim’s family,” Lucido stated. “Conflicts between individuals should never be settled by violence. We hope this prosecution serves as a powerful reminder that such acts of senseless violence will not be tolerated in Macomb County.”

If you know more about this case or others, call Eastpointe police at (586) 445-5100.