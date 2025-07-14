Driver arrested for allegedly having gun in hidden compartment

Shelby Township police said they discovered a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a hidden compartment inside a car June 24.

Photos provided by the Shelby Township Police Department

By: Mary Beth Almond | Shelby-Utica News | Published July 14, 2025

Hunt Jr.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A man who was pulled over for a routine traffic stop was later arrested after police reportedly discovered a gun hidden behind a loose panel in the man’s car.

An officer from the Shelby Township Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chrysler in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 21 Mile Road at 2:01 a.m. June 24.

The officer asked the driver — who was identified as 20-year-old Rolando Hunt Jr., of Detroit — for consent to search his vehicle, and when Hunt Jr. gave permission, the officer noticed the vehicle had several loose panels inside, police said. The officer was able to remove a loose panel just below the radio and discovered a Glock .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun in a hidden compartment, according to police. A fully loaded magazine was also found under a seat in the vehicle.

Hunt, according to police, did not have a concealed pistol license, and the gun was not registered to him. He was arrested and lodged at the Shelby Township Police Department.

On June 24, Hunt Jr. was arraigned at the 41-A District Court in front of Magistrate James A. VerPloeg for carrying a concealed weapon, a felony. He was given a $5,000 personal bond and released. His next court appearance, a probable cause conference, is scheduled for Aug. 25.

“I want to take a moment and recognize the outstanding work of our officers that located a firearm hidden in a concealed compartment during a traffic stop,” Shelby Township Chief of Police Robert J. Shelide said in a prepared statement. “This is exactly the type of police work that helps keep the streets of Shelby Township safer from criminals like this. Great instincts, great training, and great follow-through. I’m proud of the dedication and determination from our Shelby Township officers.”

Hunt's attorney, Richard Cervenak, had no comments at press time.




