Cruisin’ Gratiot drives into town June 10-14

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 28, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Fasten your seatbelts, it’s time for the 26th annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot.

The event will be held June 10-14 with car shows, cruises and more along Gratiot Avenue.

The fun will begin with a car show from 4 to 8 p.m. June 10 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 23000 Gratiot Ave.

On June 11, cruise on over to the First State Bank at 16100 E. Nine Mile Road for a car show set for 4-8 p.m.

Cars buffs can park their classics, muscle cars and hot rods from 4 to 8 p.m. June 12 at the Villa Restaurant, 21311 Gratiot Ave.

A Friday car show will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. June 13 at Cloverleaf, 24443 Gratiot Ave.

Cruise Day is June 14 at Eastpointe High School, 15501 Couzens Ave., near Nine Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue. A prayer service and opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. with cruising to follow and a prize drawing at 4 p.m. For more details, visit cruisin-gratiot.com or email EM3Cruise@gmail.com.