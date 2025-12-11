Court rules against Harvest Time in Sacred Heart lawsuit

The Rev. Curtiss Ostosh speaks at a press conference Saturday, Aug. 16, at the former Catholic Community of Sacred Heart in Roseville.

Photo by Brian Wells

By: Brian Wells | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published December 11, 2025

ROSEVILLE — A Warren pastor’s attempt to keep what he calls a “sacred place” from becoming the site of a Sheetz gas station in Roseville suffered a setback this week after a Macomb County judge dismissed his lawsuit seeking to block the demolition of a former church.

The suit was filed by Curtiss Ostosh, pastor of the Harvest Time Church in Warren, who claims a purchase agreement between his church and Mooney Real Estate Holdings from 2021 is still valid for the former Catholic Community of Sacred Heart church on Gratiot Avenue at Utica Road.

In 2021, Harvest Time made a $25,000 deposit to purchase the property. However, according to Ostosh, representatives from Mooney Real Estate Holdings never showed up for the closing. A representative for Mooney previously said that Mooney asked for a wire transfer and does not do in-person closings.

At a Sept. 26 hearing, Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski denied a preliminary injunction filed in the lawsuit aimed at stopping the sale and demolition of the former church to make way for the Sheetz gas station.

The denial of the motion also pushed back a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, filed by attorneys representing the defendants. The amended complaint had been filed and a hearing had been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 3. A hearing to dismiss the lawsuit had been scheduled for the same time. But according to court records, the hearing was not held. Instead, the judge would issue a ruling.

On Dec. 9, Circuit Court Judge Diane Druzinski issued a written opinion ruling in favor of Mooney Real Estate Holdings and granting its motion to dismiss the suit.

The 16-page ruling cites Harvest Time’s alleged breach of contract as the main reason for denying the suit. However, while the judge granted Mooney Real Estate Holdings’ motion to dismiss, she denied its request for an award of costs and attorney fees.

After the ruling was made, Ostosh said he was disappointed in the outcome.

“I think the judge got it very wrong, and I think our attorneys feel the same way. … I respect the court, but I just don’t think this ruling is a good one,” he said.

Ostosh said both he and his attorneys felt they had a valid and compelling argument but were outnumbered in the courtroom.

“We had one attorney versus, I don’t know, they had six attorneys. So, it was like David versus Goliath, the little guy versus the big guy,” he said.

On Dec. 10, Ostosh said he felt strongly that he and his attorneys would file an appeal in the Michigan Court of Appeals. He was scheduled to meet with them later in the day.

“The case is nowhere near death. I think it just needs to be judicially reviewed by the Michigan Court of Appeals,” he said.

While he doesn’t oppose Sheetz, Ostosh said he wants to continue to fight to preserve the church.

“I still feel it’s a holy place and a sacred place. Many generations have worshipped there, and even though the building that stands now isn’t historical, it’s a historical place,” he said.

Despite wanting to appeal the ruling, Ostosh said he would accept reality if the court denies his appeal.

“I don’t have a crystal ball, but I have a big God,” he said. “I understand reality. If it’s an absolute no-go, I mean, I have to accept that reality as well.”

When the ruling was entered, rumors began circulating on social media that Sheetz was withdrawing its plans to open a location at the site of the former church in Roseville. A statement from a representative of the company, sent Dec. 9, said it plans to continue moving forward with the redevelopment.

“There has been no change to our plans for a store location at this site,” Nick Ruffner, public affairs manager for Sheetz, said in the statement. “We look forward to serving the Roseville community in the future.”

Celina Grimes, one of two attorneys from Bodman PLC, who represented Mooney Real Estate Holdings, referred comment to a specialist within the firm, who did not return a request for comment by press time.



