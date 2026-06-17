Commission approves childcare facility plan

By: Sarah Wright | Troy Times | Published June 17, 2026

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TROY — After previously postponing its decision, the Troy Planning Commission unanimously approved a preliminary site plan June 9 for The Learning Center Childcare Facility, to be located on the east side of Troy Center Drive south of Big Beaver Road.

Previously, at its April 28 meeting, the Planning Commission considered an application for the new childcare facility, which would include a one-story 10,000 square-feet building around 755 W. Big Beaver Road, near the PNC Center. The facility would feature a maximum capacity of 163 students, ranging in age from six months to six years.

At that time, the commission postponed its decision, asking the applicant to add a primary commercial entrance to the front of the building facing Troy Center Drive, while also increasing the transparency of the building’s southern side, and redesigning the façade to feature more “childlike” elements while also maintaining consistency with the existing campus building. The commission also wanted to further assess safety features at the entrance.

The applicant changed the design by altering the facade to add more colorful elements and by removing the fence around Troy Center Drive, providing the required transparency and altering the floor plans to add a vestibule and entrance off Troy Center Drive.

“We went through all of the comments from last time and really tried to satisfy all of those,” said Chris Kojaian, senior vice president with Kojaian Management Corporation. “I think the most significant change was making the entrance on Troy Center Drive accessible and functional. … We added that vestibule … where they can get inside of the building, ring the doorbell and have a staff member come and get them at the entrance, which is the same way that the other (entrance) would function during the day.”

The Planning Commission members were keen on the changes.

“Compared to the previous application, I really appreciate the applicant responding to a lot of our feedback, specifically in regard to the fence,” said Commissioner Tyler Fox. “And for me, one of the big things I took away was making sure that the entrance on Town Center Drive was more prominent and more available, per Big Beaver zoning.”

For more information, visit troymi.gov.