Pair accused in offensive graffiti spree

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 28, 2026

Michael Walker

Benjamin Parris

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STERLING HEIGHTS — Two 19-year-old men from out of state are facing prison terms for their alleged involvement in a vandalism spree that spread hateful messages.

Michael Walker, of Nampa, Illinois, and Benjamin Parris, of Greenville, South Carolina, were arraigned April 21 on multiple charges stemming from graffiti incidents that occurred April 19 in Sterling Heights.

According to news releases from the Sterling Heights Police Department and Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the pair are allegedly responsible for vandalism at four sites.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Shetland Court at approximately 12:45 a.m. April 19 to a report of two men spray painting a residential fence. Responding officers located two individuals matching the caller’s description in a nearby commercial parking lot and took them into custody. Police recovered spray paint, knives and marijuana.

Authorities said the fence had been spray painted with nine swastikas and bias-motivated phrases such as the number “88,” “National Socialism is the way,” and “HEIL.” In addition to the fence, swastikas, antisemitic slogans and vulgarity were spray painted on the concrete pillars of an underpass at M-53 and Canal Road, the brick wall near the property of a business and the electrical box at a second business.

“Acts like these have no place in our community,” police said in a prepared statement. “Sterling Heights is proud to be one of the most diverse and welcoming communities in Michigan and is committed to protecting public safety and building a community where every person feels they belong and are respected and safe.”

Walker and Parris were arraigned before Magistrate Jean M. Cloud in 41-A District Court. Walker is charged with four counts of malicious destruction of property, two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Parris is charged with two counts of malicious destruction of property and two counts of conspiracy to commit malicious destruction of property.

All charges against the two men are five-year felonies. The investigation is ongoing and authorities said further charges are possible. Walker is being held on a $75,000 cash or surety only bond. Bail for Parris was set at $100,000.

The men are scheduled for a probable cause conference before 41-A District Court Judge Kimberley A. Wiegand on May 4. No attorneys were listed for Parris or Walker in online court records.

In its news release, the Sterling Heights Police Department said it “takes all reports of hate crimes and bias-motivated incidents very seriously,” and that they “are dedicated to thoroughly investigating these incidents, holding offenders accountable under the law and working closely with victims and community partners throughout the process.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Michael Manzella at 586-446-2850.

Call Staff Writer Gary Winkelman at 586-498-1070.