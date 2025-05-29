City breaks ground on splash pad at Rotary Park

Roseville city officials break ground May 27 on a splash pad in Rotary Park that’s slated to be up and running by Memorial Day of 2026.

Photo by Nick Powers

By: Nick Powers | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 29, 2025

ROSEVILLE — City officials wearing hard hats broke ground on a splash pad at Rotary Park May 27.

“It’s a great, great thing for Roseville,” Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Haugh said at the event. “We’ve waited a long time to improve this park, and we’re going to bring something for everybody.”

The splash pad is set to be up and running by Memorial Day of 2026. Other improvements slated for the park include a fitness course, pickleball courts, a new walking path with corresponding benches, a gazebo and new playground surfaces. The fitness course, called X-Treme Ninja Course, is expected to be installed in the park this fall.

“That should be one of the first things installed because we already, physically, have that in our possession,” Department of Public Services Director Rob DeBruyn said.

Improvements for the park were made possible through voter-approved bond funding from the November 2023 election. The bond funds have led to a variety of other improvements in the city, from fire station renovations to re-tiling City Hall.

The Roseville City Council unanimously approved Rain Drop Inc.’s proposal for the splash pad’s equipment at its Sept. 10, 2024, meeting. The Ohio-based company’s approved bid was $336,123 with a $20,000 contingency for minor modifications, if needed. The council unanimously approved DeAngelis Diamond Construction’s bid of $1,877,813 to install the splash pad and make other improvements to the park at its April 8 meeting. DeAngelis is the general contractor for the Rotary Park improvements and will hire specialized subcontractors for things like the splash pad, according to DeBruyn.

“We’re happy to bring this park some new life,” City Manager Ryan Monroe said. “It hasn’t had updates in many, many years.”

DeBruyn said a security system is planned to go in the park to correspond with the various improvements.

“We’re going to know what’s going on and when it’s going on,” he said. “We’re still looking at options. We would like to incorporate some type of AI system.”

Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick Executive Vice President Scott Lockwood said the improvements would “transform” the park, serving as one of the most visible bond improvements for residents. Rotary Park’s improvements are unique among the bond-funded projects in the city for Lockwood.

“This will be the most visible, widely used thing,” he said.

DeBruyn is “cautiously optimistic” that the splash pad will be well maintained for many years.

“It’s a great addition. City Council really wanted to bring something for the people,” he said. “I think they’re knocking it out of the park with this one. It’s not a little thing; it’s a big deal.”

Those present at the May 27 ceremony included Roseville City Council members Haugh, Kurmmell Knox, Jan Haggerty, Bill Shoemaker and Steven Wietecha. Monroe, members of the Roseville Department of Public Services and representatives from AEW were also at the event.

“It’s going to be a wonderful addition to the city of Roseville,” Monroe said.