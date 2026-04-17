Cities still accepting entries for Memorial Day parades

The 2026 Eastpointe Memorial Day parade will be held on Memorial Day May 25. Anyone interested in participating can visit acfvo.com/app.

File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 17, 2026

The annual Roseville Memorial Day parade will be held on Memorial Day this year, May 25. The parade will conclude with a ceremony honoring the fallen at Roseville City Hall. File photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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ROSEVILLE/EASTPOINTE — The red, white and blue will decorate Roseville and Eastpointe next month when both towns hold their annual Memorial Day parades.

The events that honor fallen military members have become traditions in both communities. This year’s parades are both scheduled on Memorial Day, which is May 25 this year.

The 2026 Roseville parade will begin at 10 a.m. from Roseville High School, 17855 Common Road, travel east along Common and conclude at Roseville City Hall with a ceremony honoring Roseville’s fallen soldiers. The address to City Hall is 29777 Gratiot Ave.

The Roseville Memorial Day Parade Committee recently announced its grand marshal as Monica Notaro, national anthem singer for the Detroit Tigers and Red Wings, and veteran grand marshal Paul Martinez, who is a 1981 RHS graduate and U.S. Marine.

The entry process is still open for residents, churches, businesses and organizations that would like to participate. Parade application forms are available at rosevillememorialdayparade.com. Questions and media inquiries can be sent to rsvlmiparade@gmail.com.

“We still have lots of room,” said Matt Belz, one of the parade organizers. “It’s free to be in the parade, and it’s a great way to promote your organization or business.”

The Eastpointe parade will begin at 11 a.m. from the Michigan Military Technical & Historical Society, 16600 Stephens Road, and travel east to Spindler Park, 19400 Stephens Road, where a program will take place on the city’s “showmobile.” Staging for participants will start at 10 a.m. on parade day.

The Eastpointe Memorial Day parade is organized by the Association of Community, Fraternal, & Veterans Organizations. Participants — including civic organizations, churches, school groups and residents — are welcome to join in. Dance groups, veteran groups, fraternities and marching bands also are welcome. Anyone interested in participating can visit acfvo.com/app. Sponsorship opportunities are available at the same website.

According to the parade application, the committee does not allow political campaigning. Elected officials are encouraged to attend as long as they do not campaign, and candidates are encouraged to attend as long as they do so in a capacity that is not campaigning.