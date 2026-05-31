New RARE Park opens with pickleball courts, garden and more

The new Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe Park is now open on the north side of the RARE building at 18185 Sycamore St. in Roseville.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published May 31, 2026

Four-year-old Zeke Bowman, of Roseville, tries out the cornhole court. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Roseville City Councilman Bill Shoemaker warms up on the pickleball court before playing in a scheduled tournament. Behind him is Maurice “Pastor Moe” Edwards, the new chair of the Roseville Parks and Recreation Board. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Chelsea Bolsworth, of Roseville, and her son, Dylan Vercruysse, 2, walk the trail around the park as he chases after a bird. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

ROSEVILLE — “Let’s play.”

That was the directive from Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe Executive Director Tony Lipinski during the May 20 ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new RARE Park.

The park is located on the north side of the RARE building at 18185 Sycamore St. and has many features, including a paved quarter-mile walking path, picnic pavilion with tables and barbecue grills, two cornhole courts, a community garden, four pickleball courts, and an expanded playground. Staff and elected officials attended the ribbon cutting.

“Thank you very much for being here today to dedicate this park, the first park for the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe. I don’t know if it’s going to be the only one or not, but it is the first one,” Lipinski said.

Several residents also attended the dedication ceremony.

“This park is for you,” Lipinski said.

According to Lipinski, the new park was mostly funded with a $698,300 Michigan Spark Grant through the Department of Natural Resources. The Spark Grants are designed to help communities create, renovate and redevelop public recreation opportunities for residents and visitors — especially those communities whose economies and health were hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The intention of this program was to give money to places where it was going to make the biggest impact, and I think that’s what happened here,” DNR grant coordinator Samantha Davis said. “I just want to congratulate you on the perseverance to get this project going, because I know this has been on everyone’s mind for a while to redevelop this space. I know this is going to be a huge asset to the community for years to come.”

Spark Grant projects may include the development, renovation or redevelopment of public recreation facilities, and the provision of recreation-focused equipment and programs at public recreation spaces. Projects must be completed by Oct. 31, 2026, on public land with the primary purpose of providing outdoor recreation.

Lipinski thanked the city’s engineering partner, Anderson, Eckstein & Westrick Inc. in Shelby Township.

“Tremendous job just working back and forth to help us get this grant and to get this thing started,” Lipinski said.

Lipinski also acknowledged Rolar Construction of Warren.

“They built the park,” Lipinski said. “They were very good to work with.”

Eastside Community Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Linda Weishaupt was in attendance.

“You’re probably wondering, ‘Why the chamber of commerce?’ Well, parks build community and that attracts new businesses to the area, it attracts visitors who shop and dine, and it attracts new residents that shop local,” she said. “Chamber and the community and our city, we’re all partners and we’re all trying to make this a better area. Our motto is ‘where business meets community.’ That’s new this year. We’re very proud of it. Our chamber is one of few that gives thousands of dollars back to the community every single year.”

Lipinski also received a tribute from state Rep. Mai Xiong, D-Warren, who represents the 13th District, which includes Roseville, the eastern part of Warren, and parts of St. Clair Shores.

“We have seen that when we put funding into departments like the DNR, that money can be brought back to the community,” Xiong said. “I’m just really happy that the city of Roseville rec center has been able to secure this grant that the community will be able to enjoy.”

As the ribbon cutting was underway, 2-year-old Dylan Vercruysse roamed up and down the playscape. He was all smiles when he went down the slide with his mom, Chelsea Bolsworth, who utilizes the RARE building often.

“We had his first birthday party at the recreation center, and we come here for the toddler play,” Bolsworth said. “I’m glad the recreation center exists, and the other parks.”

“Come on, Mama,” Vercruysse said as he ran through the playground area.