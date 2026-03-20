Cities moving forward with defense industry vision

By: Gary Winkelman | C&G Newspapers | Published March 20, 2026

File photo by Brian Wells

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STERLING HEIGHTS/WARREN — The neighboring communities of Sterling Heights and Warren are moving forward with a joint plan aimed at becoming a leading hub of national defense development.

A year ago, the two largest cities in Macomb County announced their “Arsenal Alliance” partnership with a goal of sustaining and growing defense-related businesses and economic investment. The initiative is taking its next step with the hiring of an advisory team that will execute a long-term strategy to position the cities as major competitors for defense industry dollars.

On March 17, Sterling Heights officials approved a $1,328,644 consulting agreement for a defense industry economic development advisor with AECOM Great Lakes, Inc. The cost for the three-year pact will be split between Sterling Heights and Warren.

According to background material prepared for the Sterling Heights City Council, AECOM “will shape, develop, implement, and manage a unified strategy to expand the region’s defense footprint, identify federal and private investment opportunities, and convene public-private partners across both cities. The role also includes leading the development of a comprehensive defense industry strategic plan — a first-of-its-kind regional blueprint designed to secure southeast Michigan’s place at the forefront of national defense readiness and innovation.”

Sterling Heights and Warren are looking to build upon an already robust defense corridor that includes General Dynamics Land Systems and BAE Systems in Sterling Heights and the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command in Warren, along with “other large engineering/manufacturing employers that can support dual-use innovation and supply chain depth.”

AECOM’s work will be multifaceted and includes research, analysis, branding, marketing and lobbying, among other deliverables.

The Arsenal Alliance Executive Committee reviewed five proposals for the defense industry economic development advisor role and determined that AECOM “offered the most comprehensive and integrated approach.”

According to a memorandum from Luke Bonner, senior economic development adviser for Sterling Heights, “AECOM combines economic development strategy, federal engagement, and place-based branding to position the Arsenal Alliance as a leading center for defense innovation and manufacturing. Their proposal outlines a structured process for developing a regional strategy, engaging defense industry stakeholders and federal decision-makers, and building a cohesive identity for the corridor to support long-term investment and partnership opportunities.”

The AECOM team for the Arsenal Alliance effort includes Project Director Chris Brewer, who, according to the company’s proposal, “brings 30 years of combined experience across economic development and defense industry adjustment.”

Brewer told Sterling Heights officials March 17 that the Arsenal Alliance vision is unfolding at a key time with three “major changes” happening in the national defense sphere. He cited the U.S. Department of War’s focus on reshoring defense procurement and fortifying domestic supply chains; a pivot away from the global war on terror to a new strategy for how future wars will be fought; and an emphasis on autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.

“It’s unusual for all this to happen at once,” Brewer said, “And we feel that our team is going to give you that tactical knowledge to understand what this means for the Arsenal Alliance — for Warren and Sterling Heights — and provide that clarity about what’s hype, what’s reality, and how do we best position the communities to maximize benefits from all of these changes.”

AECOM’s partners in the Arsenal Alliance project include the McKeon Group, a Virginia-based consulting and lobbying firm whose CEO, Howard P. “Buck” McKeon, served 22 years in Congress and was chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, and BasedOn, a Detroit brand strategy and identity design firm.

Matthew Clayson, BasedOn’s managing director, said it has “a winning approach” that will “position the Arsenal Alliance for a future of success and growth in an era of rapidly evolving technology, threats and warfare.”

“We have the capability to re-position the Van Dyke and Mound Road corridors as the center of the nation’s defense industry, developing the systems, collaborations and technologies necessary for a safe, secure world and American military primacy,” Clayson said in the AECOM proposal. “We have a once in a generation opportunity to position Macomb County and Southeast Michigan as the global leader in developing the technology, processes and systems needed to build the next generation of combat capabilities and components that enhance survivability for our war fighters (and) exact lethality against our enemies.”

Sterling Heights City Manager Mark Vanderpool called the intergovernmental agreement with Warren an “amazing collaboration” that will “protect and grow our defense industry.”

Haley Bradley, Sterling Heights assistant city manager and member of the Arsenal Alliance Executive Committee, said Warren’s City Council was scheduled to take action on the AECOM contract at its March 24 meeting.

She said Sterling Heights and Warren “are dedicated to advancing the defense and aerospace industries in the defense corridor.”

The new Arsenal Alliance advisor “will shape, develop, implement and oversee a unified strategy to grow the region’s defense presence, identify federal and private investment opportunities and bring together public and private partners across both cities,” Bradley said. “A key deliverable is also developing a comprehensive defense industry strategic plan — a regional blueprint aimed at positioning southeast Michigan at the forefront of national defense, readiness, and innovation.”

The Arsenal Alliance is funded by $250,000 annual contributions each from both Sterling Heights and Warren. In addition to Bradley, the alliance’s executive committee includes Luke Bonner, Kristina Lodovisi, Patrick Green and Mark Pasik.