Chevy Camaro rides along ‘in memory of Mom’

Roger Cremont, of Shelby Township, brought his 1991 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 to the Patrick L. Rinke Memorial Peach Festival Car Show Aug. 31. Photo by Maria Allard

Cremont passes out stuffed animals and Hot Wheels miniature cars in memory of his mom, Louise Cremont, who died from esophageal cancer in 2018. Photo by Maria Allard

METRO DETROIT — Each time Roger Cremont parks his 1991 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 at a car show, he isn’t interested in trophies or awards.

Instead, the Shelby Township resident passes out stuffed animals, Hot Wheels miniature cars and Beanie Babies to spectators, including kids and adults.

The gesture is done in memory of his mother, Louise Cremont, who died from esophageal cancer in 2018. Cremont, 56, places the items on the ground in front of his convertible. Spectators can pick something out to take home with them.

“It’s always set up for the kids,” Cremont said. “The little boys, the little girls and women all flock to the Hot Wheels. The kids just light up. They’re all smiles. That makes me happy. It’s just a blessing all the way around. That’s all the gratification I need.”

Cremont, also known as “Big Dog” to family and friends, replenishes his goodies supply with donations he receives. Through a friend, he’s able to purchase brand-new Hot Wheels for a nominal fee. Cremont, too, decorates the Camaro with car culture memorabilia, tributes to his mom and Old Glory.

“The U.S. flags are in memory of all of the people who fought for our country,” he said. “Just respect for the people who have served our country.”

That includes his uncle, Roger Cremont, an Army veteran for whom he was named.

Cremont takes the burgundy-colored Camaro to different car shows and cruises around town.

“Every weekend there is something going on,” Cremont said.

One of his favorite hangouts is Eddie’s Drive-In, a throwback to the 1950s where carhops on roller skates serve hamburgers, corn dogs, ice cream treats and more. Cremont meets up with car buffs at the Harrison Township eatery, which hosts a classic cruise-in from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sundays during the warmer months. Part of the fun is getting there in his convertible.

“It’s a nice, scenic drive,” he said. “When you got the top down, it’s so freeing. The wind is blowing in your hair. It’s just awesome.”

On Aug. 31, Cremont brought his Camaro to the Patrick L. Rinke Memorial Peach Festival Car Show at Blue Water Trucking in Bruce Township. He mingled with families, including 4-year-old Avery Bazydlo, her 6-year-old sister, Aaliyah Bazydlo, and their family members.

Other stops this past summer for Cremont included the Yale Bologna Festival, Rockin Rods n’ Rochester, and the Shorewood Kiwanis Club of St. Clair Shores Harper Charity Cruise. Cremont purchased the Camaro two years after his mom died. He found the 1991 model in Inkster and paid $7,000 cash for it. But it needed $7,755 in repairs. When he discovered his mom had left $7,780 in her checking account, he felt that was ‘kind of a sign from heaven — let’s go ahead and get that car done.’”

“She always wanted a convertible, but never got one,” Cremont said.

The Santa Bears that Cremont gives out at car shows once belonged to his mother. At one time, she owned 30 of them. Her collection grew while working for the J.L. Hudson’s Department Store and continued when the retailer became Macy’s. In all, she put in 49 years of service at Oakland Mall in Troy and Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights. On the side, she taught catechism at St. Kieran Catholic Church in Shelby Township.

“Everyone loved her,” Cremont said. “Just a good soul. I was taking her to her first cancer treatment, and five days later she was gone.”

Cremont also has dealt with cancer. Last year, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 head and neck cancer. He is in remission, which gave him his health back, which he feels is his chance to bring happiness to others with Hot Wheels and stuffed animals.

“I think that is why God put my cancer on pause,” Cremont said. “I’m just thankful every day.”