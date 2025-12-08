Center Line educators make the grade

By: Maria Allard | Warren Weekly | Published December 8, 2025

During the Nov. 24 Board of Education meeting, Peck Elementary School student Nabiha Ahmed gets a hug from teacher Judy Chapman as Peck Principal Meghan Evoy looks on. Photo by Maria Allard

CENTER LINE — The Center Line Public Schools fall staff appreciation ceremony — held during the district’s Nov. 24 Board of Education meeting — brought tears, laughter, words of encouragement and stories from the heart.

The event gave families, students and employees the opportunity to acknowledge several educators for their hard work and dedication inside the classroom.

The fall staff appreciation ceremony is held every year with a number of employees honored for their relationships and innovation. They each received a certificate and congratulations from Superintendent Joseph Haynes and the school board.

The ceremony began when Center Line High School Assistant Principal Klaressa Howery honored teacher Kim Smale for “her remarkable ability to build strong, genuine relationships with students.”

“She’s incredibly organized and she works to pass that skill to her students. She is thoughtful, proactive and always working to solve problems before they grow,” Howery said. “Kim earns her students and colleague’s trust by leading with honesty, integrity and a strong sense of responsibility. Kim, thank you for your dedication to our school, our students and our district. We are truly fortunate to have you here.”

Center Line High School Principal John Kelley nominated the school’s Athletic Director Ajani Ali for relationships and innovation. Kelley said Ali created a brotherhood and family atmosphere, which made for “a great season.”

“A lot of it because of the dedication and relationships that coach grew over the year,” Kelley said. “He is way more than just a football coach. He’s the team dad. He’s the school dad for our boys. I’ve seen many conversations he’d had in his office and in my office with our student athletes that have nothing to do about football, that have everything to do about life, academics, behavior, family and relationships.”

District Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources Shannon McBrady spoke about Madison Griffin, a social worker at the Academy 21 hybrid program. Academy 21 teacher Dylan Abraham nominated her.

“Although she is a newer member of the Academy 21 family, Madison has already been an indispensable presence to both students and staff. Her kindness is not simply something she displays, it’s something she practices daily in every interaction,” McBrady said. “She brings warmth, respect and genuine empathy to her work offering support that is tailored to each students’ unique needs.”

Olivia Constantine and Natasha Woodruff nominated Crothers Principal Jill Hamilton for relationships. Hamilton was recognized for fostering an environment of calmness, connection and cooperation among the students. According to Constantine and Woodruff, the administrator also demonstrates compassion and dedication in her efforts to establish an inclusive, collaborative community within the building.

The fall staff appreciation awards gave Tanika Rucker, the district’s instructional technology director, the chance to recognize Technology Director Gary Oke.

“He really deserves this. He does such a great job at managing his team, the tech team, and I’m kind of in the middle so he also supports me,” Rucker said. “He is always on call or a message away and is great at including me with the tech team when it matters most. He not only hears all my crazy tech ideas, but he also listens, and he suggests best practices to help me make informed decisions.”

During the meeting, McBrady honored Center Line High School administrative assistant Valencia Garrison, who is always a team player, especially when the school is short-staffed. The students affectionately call her “grandma,” McBrady said.

Roose Elementary School Principal Andrea Kennedy acknowledged teachers Kara Motschall and Ruth Paster Davis for their innovation and their “We’ll figure it out together spirit.”

The following educators were also recognized:

• Wolfe Middle School teachers Diane Peters and Amber Baaso

• Center Line High School teachers Shawna Rembold, Andrew Merrifield and CJ Gerardy

• Secondary instructional coach Jordan Reeves

• Crothers Elementary teachers Brandy Wright, Olivia Constantine and Ana Pell

• Peck Elementary head cook Nicole Brockman

• Peck Elementary teachers Judy Chapman and Cathie Gresko

• Roose Elementary teacher Alex Pauls