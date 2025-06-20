Car buffs honk their horns for Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published June 20, 2025

Dominic Addrow, of Warren, displays his candy apple red 1981 Chevrolet Malibu at the Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot car show June 14 in the Eastpointe High School parking lot. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

EASTPOINTE — Butch Kruk’s wife, Elise, gave him a gift for his 50th birthday that he never expected: a 1966 Ford Galaxie 500 convertible.

“My wife bought it four months in advance. She kept it at my daughter’s house,” the Eastpointe resident said. “They handed me the keys, opened up the garage and there it was. I couldn’t believe it.”

Kruk, 71, was among the classic car owners who cruised on over to the 26th annual Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot June 14. The event gave car buffs the chance to relive the heyday of cruising Gratiot Avenue by driving their vintage Fords, Chevys and more along the avenue between Eight Mile and 10 Mile roads. Car fanatics also gathered in the Eastpointe High School parking lot for a car show. That’s where Kruk set up shop with his brothers, Tim and Rick. Tim, 75, brought his 2019 Corvette.

Next to them was their friend Martin Peters with his 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad two-door wagon. He has owned the copper and metallic ivory vehicle for 25 years. It took him and two buddies 41 weeks to restore the Bel Air Nomad. Peters often takes the Chevy to local car events and always shows up to the Woodward Dream Cruise.

“I’ve never missed one,” the 69-year-old St. Clair Shores resident said. “My wife and I just have a good time driving it. We hang out with friends.”

Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot began in 1999 as a way to cruise the avenue once again and bring people into the city. Through merchandise sales and registration fees, the cruise also raises money for local charities. At press time, organizers did not yet have a final count of how much was raised this year.

Michael Finn, of Harrison Township, got into the spirit of the cruise by parking his two-door 1964 Dodge Dart at the car show. He’s had the light blue model for three years.

“I was big into the muscle cars and it gets a lot of looks,” said the 75-year-old Vietnam veteran who tries to make it out to Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot every year. “It’s fun to go to car shows. It’s fun to talk with people.”

The 1953 green Ford Customline parked at the high school belonged to Ron O’Dell, 69, of Warren.

“I traded in a 1946 Plymouth for the Ford,” he said. “The car was all original. Drives good. No power steering.”

Because it’s spacious, the Customline can fit six to seven people. O’Dell has memories of cruising Gratiot with friends back in the 1970s.

“It used to be a lot of fun hot-rodding around,” he said.

Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot also attracted Madison Heights residents Tom Valenti and his sons William, 12, and Weston, 14. Tom displayed his 1968 Ford Thunderbird, which he has owned for four years and works hard to maintain.

“We’re car people,” Tom, 52, said as the trio walked around checking out the different makes and models. “We’ve been here a couple of times. We enjoy this.”

“I think I like that one so far,” William said of the 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge he spotted.

Dominic Addrow went “old school” with his 1981 Chevrolet Malibu. He installed shocks, 24-inch rims on the tires and a sound system in the trunk. He purchased the candy apple red Malibu three years ago. The Warren resident has other vehicles, too, but lately the Malibu is his favorite to drive.

“It’s a nice ride,” Addrow said, adding that the car has won various trophies. “It feels good, like you’re in a truck or something.”

Warren resident Henry Ruiz has been a part of the classic car community for years. He once owned a 1968 Plymouth Road Runner that made its way to Autorama. However, he traded that in for a 1941 Willys Americar Coupe produced by Willys-Overland Motors, which he brought to Eastpointe Cruisin’ Gratiot.

“The color is ice-blue pearl. This is a fiberglass reproduction. They were built in Toledo, Ohio,” Ruiz said. “It’s a coupe. It’s got two tight little seats. These ’30s and ’40s cars, the cockpits are really small. People were smaller back then.”

The 1941 Willys Americar Coupe has suicide doors, and Ruiz said the car was a “very popular” drag racing car in the 1960s.

“They were called gassers,” he said. “They’re small and lightweight. Every kid built a model kit of this car. They were extremely popular.”

Cruise organizers made two major changes this year. The designated cruise lane and the VIP parade featuring local dignitaries — a tradition in past years — were eliminated to cut down on costs associated with the Eastpointe Police Department and the Department of Public Works. Also, it was free to cruise and display vehicles at the car shows. Owners interested in having their cars judged paid a registration fee.

One thing many people commented on was the nice weather for the event. Disc jockey Jim Randlett played music throughout the day, including “Come See About Me” by the Supremes, “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone” by the Temptations, “Rockin’ Robin” by the Jackson 5, “Slow Ride” by Foghat, and several hits from the Beach Boys.