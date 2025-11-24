Bethlehem Lutheran Church to close as attendance drops

Churchgoers and leaders at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Harrison Township say their sanctuary is a welcoming place with a tight-knit congregation, but that declining attendance makes meeting financial commitments difficult.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published November 24, 2025

Rev. Robert Bannon has led the congregation at Bethlehem Lutheran Church for 16 years. The church has had eight pastors since its inception in 1958. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — After an over 60-year history, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Harrison Township is on the brink of closing its doors for good.

The Rev. Robert Brannon said the church was opened in 1958 on Union Lake Road. He went on to say there have been eight pastors since 1958.

As it stands, the church is not in any dire financial position. The Lutheran church split in 2009 when they allowed gay and lesbian pastors, Brannon said. The church as a whole has rebuilt since, but they currently have a declining and aging population with only about 15 to 20 people attending weekly services.

“We don’t have young families anymore, and so a lot of our members have passed away and that’s where we’re at,” Brannon said.

Reneé Hilla, building administrator and confidential pastoral secretary, said they also don’t bring in enough money from donations to sustain the church.

“We’re not like in bankruptcy or anything like that now, but we see that without there being a change we will not be able to continue paying our bills next year or after unless something changes,” Hilla said.

Hilla said they need a Christmas miracle or someone to come and save them. At this point, the church is expecting to close its doors in the spring with the first service after Easter being its last.

Hilla also mentioned Brannon is also the pastor for Triumphant Cross, a Lutheran church in St. Clair Shores.

Brannon said declining population is not just a problem for the Lutheran church, but for churches across all denominations. He received a letter from the Archdiocese of Detroit, stating the Catholic population has declined from 1.5 million to 900,000 people, with intentions to close five parishes in Southeast Michigan.

“It’s where we are,” Brannon said.

The church falls under the leadership of the Rev. Dr. Donald P. Kreiss, bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America’s Southeast Michigan Synod.

Brannon went on to say the Bethlehem Lutheran Church has been a beacon of hope for people. In the past, the church offered a free meal once a month and currently it has a clothing giveaway every second Saturday of the month. Racks and racks of clothing fill the hall with a $1 donation to come look at clothing and take some home.

“If this church does close, the community clothing giveaway will go to the other church,” Brannon said.

Rosy Burd has attended to the clothing drive for around 20 years, and Pat Joseph also helps. Their next clothing drive is on Dec. 13.

Brannon later said he’s seen the slow decline in attendance across all denominations and across all religions. He said since the COVID-19 pandemic, all denominations decreased. Hilla also said a lot of services can be found online.

“It’s not the same though,” Hilla said. “When you get here, you get that companionship with other members. It’s not the same. It’s really not.”

Brannon said it has been a slow decline. They also have two people who are “snowbirds” who tithe at their church in Florida during the winter.

“It’s a wonderful place,” Brannon said. “But it’s been one of those things to just be sad to watch it as people age.”

“It’s very welcoming here,” Hilla said.

Brannon and Hill both agreed it’s a tight-knit congregation with a family feel.

“We all support each other, if somebody’s sick we pray for each other,” Hilla said. “We love each other.”

Brannon has been with the church for 16 years while Hilla has been with the church for three years.

Brannon would like the community to know their church is open to everyone and they are a “non-judgement zone.”