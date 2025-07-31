‘Benefit on the Bay’ continues to help Capuchin Soup Kitchen

By: Maria Allard | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published July 31, 2025

Comedian and “Full House” actor Dave Coulier visits with several brothers from the Capuchin Soup Kitchen at a VIP Night. This year’s VIP Night is Aug. 21 at Hook in St. Clair Shores. Photo provided by the Capuchin Soup Kitchen

HARRISON TOWNSHIP/ST. CLAIR SHORES — When Michael Schodowski was studying tae kwon do to earn his black belt more than 40 years ago, another student invited him to visit the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit after class one night.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” Schodowski said. “He drove me there and gave me a tour. I was taken aback from all the good work they do. I felt more appreciative about the things we take for granted.”

After volunteering for several years, Schodowski — president of the company Shelving.com based in Madison Heights — wanted to do more. So, in 1993, he invited family and friends to Island Cove Marina in Harrison Township for a fundraiser to benefit the nonprofit organization.

While listening to music from an AM/FM radio, a crowd gathered for beer and pizza and raised $1,400 for the charity during Schodowski’s initial fundraiser. In its 10th year, the “Benefit on the Bay” fundraiser moved from the marina to MacRay Harbor, located at 30675 N. River Road in Harrison Township. Schodowski has never lost his desire to help the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and is preparing for the 32nd annual Benefit on the Bay Aug. 22 at MacRay Harbor.

“Benefit on the Bay is very high-electricity. There’s a high vibe in the room,” Schodowski said. “It’s a very high-energy event.”

The event will include food, entertainment, silent and live auctions, an ice cream and frozen espresso cart, and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Also scheduled is a performance by the Capuchin Show Choir. Ryan Ermanni, of Fox 2 News, will emcee the benefit, and there will be a special appearance from retired Detroit Lion Herman Moore.

According to organizers, all of the evening proceeds support the Capuchin Soup Kitchen. To date, Benefit on the Bay has raised over $3 million in net proceeds for the charity.

“We underwrite 100% of the costs,” Schodowski said.

With its success over the years, Schodowski added another component to the fundraiser: a VIP night. This year’s third annual VIP night will be held the evening before Benefit on the Bay from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 21 at Hook Restaurant, located at 24214 Jefferson Ave., in St. Clair Shores.

Tickets are $250 per person and include hors d’oeuvres prepared by Robert Nahra, also known as “Chef Bobby,” an open bar including Celani Wines and desserts by On the Rise Bakery Café, which is one of the Capuchin programs. Tickets are limited.

Those who attend will learn more about the Capuchins because several brothers from the charity will be in attendance. The VIP evening will have an island flair. Attire is casual, and guests can arrive by car or boat. Valet parking will be available. Sponsorships are available.

For tickets and sponsorship details for either event, go to benefitonthebay.org. Checks can be made payable to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen and mailed to Shelving.com c/o Mike Schodowski, 29275 Stephenson Hwy., Madison Heights, Michigan, 48071. For more information call (248) 318-7655 or email dbell@thecapuchins.org.

‘I believe we make an impact.’

Capuchin Soup Kitchen Executive Director Br. Gary Wegner said money raised during the annual benefit primarily is put towards the charity’s general operating expenses. Wegner, who has been a Capuchin friar since 1982, also said the organization does not receive any government assistance. He has attended the Benefit on the Bay events at MacRay Harbor for several years and described them as “celebratory.”

“It’s a beautiful location out on the lake,” he said. “People are very supportive. We hope they get to know the soup kitchen. I believe we make an impact.”

Inspired by St. Francis of Assisi, a number of friars that were part of the Order of Friars Minor Capuchin, based in Rome, started the Capuchin Soup Kitchen in Detroit in 1883. In 1924, Rev. Solanus Casey arrived at the monastery, and the charity began to expand, especially when the Great Depression hit in 1929. The Capuchin Soup Kitchen now has seven programs to assist men, women and children in need.

The meal program, which started it all, currently has two Detroit sites for families to get a free meal. The 1264 Meldrum St. facility is open for breakfast and lunch. The second site at 4390 Conner St. offers breakfast, lunch and dinner. Wegner said between the two the meal sites more than 1,000 meals are served per day.

The friars also made farming part of its community with the Earthworks Urban Farm, a 1.25-acre certified organic farm located on the east side of Detroit. There is a spiritual care component, which serves as another program, and the Capuchin Services Center provides emergency food and clothing where items are offered in a retail-like setting.

The Capuchin Soup Kitchen also provides substance use disorder support and treatment and sponsors Jefferson House, a 12-bed, residential treatment facility for men recovering from addictions. The program, too, provides the men the opportunity to work at other Capuchin Soup Kitchen locations, for which they are paid a modest stipend. New residents to Jefferson House are admitted via referral from inpatient substance abuse treatment programs.

In an effort to boost the lives of children and teenagers, the Rosa Parks Children & Youth Program was incorporated with after school tutoring and art therapy sessions for children ages 6-15, youth leadership opportunities, and family activities.

The seventh Capuchin Soup Kitchen program is the On the Rise Bakery & Cafe located inside the Solanus Casey Center at 1780 Mount Elliott St., in Detroit. The bakery is open for business Tuesdays through Saturdays for muffins, pies, sandwiches, sweets, coffee and more. The menu items are prepared by men who have recently been released from prison or have completed a substance use disorder treatment program.

For more information on the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, go to cskdetroit.org or call (313) 579-2100.