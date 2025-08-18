Ballot set for Fraser City Council election

By: Alyssa Ochss | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published August 18, 2025

FRASER — The filing deadline for the Fraser City Council race passed on July 22 and the stage is set for the Nov. 4 election.

The withdrawal deadline was July 25, with one person dropping out of the race.

This year’s candidates are incumbent Councilman Patrick O’Dell, George-Michael Higgins, Crystal Fletcher, Lora Michael and Matthew Dantes.

Three seats are up for election this year with each serving a four-year term.

O’Dell said he thinks it’s great that they have more candidates running than they’ve had in the past.

“Shows an interest in people wanting to make a difference in Fraser and I welcome all candidates to the race,” O’Dell said.

Higgins said it’s good to have so many people interested in running for council in Fraser and he thinks the last-minute withdrawal is healthy.

“I think it’s very healthy to have some new faces on council,” Higgins said.

Fletcher said she’s excited and this is her first run in politics.

“I’m just excited to help the city hopefully and just be a part of, a part of something bigger,” Fletcher said.

Michael said this is her first time running for council and said the process of applying was easy. She’s not sure what to expect.

“I’m hoping for the best,” Michael said. “I’m hoping for a seat, but, yeah, I mean, we shall see.”

Dantes could not be reached for comment at press time.