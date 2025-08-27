Authorities identify body found in Pine Lake as Southfield man

By: Gena Johnson | C&G Newspapers | Published August 27, 2025

Friday

Advertisement

WEST BLOOMFIELD/SOUTHFIELD — Authorities have identified the remains of a man discovered in Pine Lake July 29 as as Alfonce Capone Friday, 30, a Southfield resident who had gone missing.

Friday’s mother had filed a missing person report with Southfield police Aug. 13.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation and requested several of Friday’s personal effects from his mother.

Reportedly, she told police that her son had taken all his things with him. Investigators later found some items, including a bottle of lotion they used to extract a DNA sample.

Forensic laboratory analysts at OCSO determined Friday’s identity Aug. 21.

“The manner and cause of the death are pending a toxicology report,” said Tyler Sweers, an officer with OCSO.

Officers with the West Bloomfield Police Department were dispatched to the 3200 block of Pine Lake Road when an unidentified man was found dead in Pine Lake July 29.

The county’s Special Investigations Unit arrived at the scene for a search and rescue operation that night, joining police officers from West Bloomfield Township, who determined that the individual was deceased.

No identification was found on Friday’s body. At the time, Friday was described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was wearing a white T-shirt, black jogging pants and black Adidas athletic shoes.

Anyone who may have seen Friday alive from July 27 through July 29 is asked to call OCSO at (248) 858-4940.