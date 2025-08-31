Art installation celebrates recycling, clean ecosystems

Artist Halima Afi Cassells and Huron-Clinton Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan pose with the new art installation at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township.

Photo by Alyssa Ochss

By: Alyssa Ochss | Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published August 31, 2025

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — On Aug. 19, Huron-Clinton Metroparks unveiled an interactive art piece that celebrates the lake sturgeon and its habitat at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township.

The art piece sits in the plaza right beside the pool and in front of beautiful Lake St. Clair. It’s shaped like a frame so many parkgoers can take pictures with it.

The art installation is made completely out of recycled materials including electrical wire, fishing line and bottles. It took from May to August to complete.

According to a press release, using recycled materials supports the Metroparks Climate Action Plan and Keep It Clean initiatives.

Huron-Clinton Metroparks CEO Amy McMillan said the parks are 85 years old and if they had not started taking interest, they’d be standing in the middle of a subdivision.

“So this work is as important to us today as it was 85 years ago,” McMillan said.

Artist Halima Afi Cassells said she was excited when she got the call from the Metroparks team and the conversations about what it could be and look like.

She said the sturgeon is one of her favorite creatures.

“Because they are dinosaurs that live among us,” Cassells said.

She went on to stress the importance of preserving the habitat and commented on its resilience. Cassells said she is thrilled the piece is in the park and she thanked multiple people during her speech.

She said they had three public workshops where people could interact with the team and talk about the project. Cassells has completed two other projects like it, but this is the first one outside of Detroit proper.

“I’m really hoping to make this a thing,” Cassells said.

She said she hopes people start to think about their impact on ecosystems because of the art piece.

McMillan said Metroparks staff goals include keeping litter off the ground to protect animals such as the lake sturgeon.

“We hope this piece serves as a great reminder of the importance to recycle and dispose of trash properly,” McMillan said.

McMillan also said they were incredibly honored to work with Cassells and her team to create the piece.