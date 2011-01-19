Roseville and Lakeview girls hoops teams ready for 7 p.m. Jan. 21 showdown at Lakeview

By: Sue Teggart | C&G Newspapers | Published January 19, 2011

Roseville High senior Sam Gray, pictured during a practice earlier in the season, will likely play a key role in the squad’s Jan. 21 matchup against St. Clair Shores Lakeview. Gray was averaging 10 points and 12 rebounds per game and will be a strong presence on the court for the Panthers. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

In the past three seasons, St. Clair Shores Lakeview has been the favorite heading into the girls basketball matchup against Roseville High.



The Huskies have taken it to the Panthers four of their last five games. The exception came last year, when Roseville’s Macomb Area Conference Gold Division championship team got the better of Lakeview 61-53.



Now that these two rivals are once again back in the same division — Lakeview moved into the Blue Division in 2008 and Roseville joined this year — catching this game Jan. 21 at Lakeview is worth the price of admission.



“We look forward to this matchup because it’s a close rivalry,” said Panthers coach Cliff Piper, whose squad was 1-1 in the league and 4-3 overall at press time.



“I’m pretty excited about it,” Lakeview coach Manny Haratsaris said of the impending matchup. “You can always expect (Roseville) to play really aggressive. It’s been a nice rivalry over the years. It will be a good challenge for our kids.”



These are two evenly matched teams that know each other well. Both favor an up-tempo style and pressure defense.



“They usually play an aggressive defense,” Piper said about the Huskies. “They’re a full-court pressing team. We have to work together to break through. We have to make good decisions. We have to look for each other and play team basketball.



“For us, we want to get up and down the court,” he continued. “We like to fast break. We like to pressure the ball. I expect it to be a high scoring game.”



Haratsaris had similar expectations.



“The one thing we always expect is tight defense,” he said. “The pressure is something that concerns us. Our biggest thing is being able to adjust and to take care of our own end.”



At press time, the Huskies were 1-1 in the Blue and 5-2 overall.