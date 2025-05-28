Wildcat Willy receives face-lift from one of Novi’s largest graduating classes

Members of the Novi High School Class of 2025 seal their status as graduates by joyfully tossing their caps in the air at the completion of their commencement ceremony at the George Gervin GameAbove Center at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti May 18.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published May 28, 2025

Wildcat Willy shows off his new look compliments of the Class of 2025. Photo by Erin Sanchez

Kareena Ashok, senior class president, addresses the Class of 2025. Photo by Erin Sanchez

NOVI — Wildcat Willy, the Novi High School mascot, received a dramatic face-lift from one of the school’s largest graduating classes — 576 students — during the school’s commencement ceremony May 18 at the George Gervin GameAbove Center at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti.

The longtime mascot had started to become weathered over the years, so the class of 2025 gave the school a new, and more eccentric, wildcat costume.

The mascot went from a realistic cat-like appearance to a green and white cartoonish cat. Willy showed off his new look by performing during the ceremony, as the gift was revealed by Class of 2025 student council representative Eesha Kodali and student council executive board secretary Sanaa Mulay.

“This year our contribution to the school reflects the immense pride we feel as Novi Wildcats,” Kodali said.

“This new mascot represents new beginnings for our graduates, new opportunities for Novi students, and the power of our school spirit when we come together as one,” said Mulay.

“In all the challenges experienced, we have defined what it means to be a Novi Wildcat,” senior class president Kareena Ashok said. “To be a student not only acknowledges embracing the struggle, coming out as better versions of ourselves than before. Novi not only showed us the importance of simply pushing through, but to also be comfortable with the uncomfortable, to accept the growing discomfort that these challenges bring us, and to develop our original thinking into one that promotes creativity, optimism and strength. We, as high school students, left each high school year with a new perspective to face the next challenge. Now, as we enter a new phase as high school graduates, the wildcat stands as a symbol of our expanding growth, honoring the place that helped shape who we are.”

“This is more than just a gift, it’s our legacy, our story woven into the fabric of the Novi Community School District. We may be graduating, but part of us will always remain wild and fierce just like the wildcat,” said Kodali.

“I really like the guns on the new Wildcat Willy,” said Superintendent Ben Mainka, before offering the students some final advice on the importance of human connection.

“I love Wildcat Willy. He’s awesome. That’s a great class gift,” Mainka told the Novi Note. “I think a lot of times there’s things that are more traditional, like a bench or something that leaves some sort of a mark inside a building, but this is one that I think is a living gift that people will see regularly at the school.”

For school board President Danielle Ruskin, as her youngest child, Harrison Ruskin, graduated with the Class of 2025, the ceremony marked the end of her time as a Novi parent.

“It’s time to turn the page on a new chapter for him and for me,” Ruskin said. “I’ll still be on the board and I enjoy that role, but I get to take my Novi Schools mom hat off after 15 years.”

She said her role as a parent showed her the amount of support offered throughout the district.

“There is always someone out there to support you and your child (within the district),” Ruskin said. “Even when there’s highs and lows in the journey, you just have to find the right people to support the kids on whatever that looks like for them, and it’s different for every kid, but there’s a place for everybody here at Novi.”

Mainka said the class of 2025 surpassed all expectations.

“We’re just really fortunate to have really incredible students here in our school district,” Mainka said.