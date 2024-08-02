Whelan freed in U.S.-Russia prisoner swap

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 2, 2024

Paul Whelan

After serving more than five years in a Russian labor colony, Paul Whelan, a retired U.S. Marine and Novi resident, is a free man today.

Whelan, along with journalists Evan Gershkovich and Alsu Kurmasheva, and several others were released on Aug. 1 as a result of a prisoner swap agreement between the United States and Russia.

“Paul Whelan is free. Our family is grateful to the United States government for making Paul’s freedom a reality,” David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said in a press release that indicated the statement spoke for the Whelan family.

Whelan was arrested and wrongfully imprisoned for espionage in Russia on Dec. 28, 2018. He was sentenced to serve 16 years in a Russian prison on June 15, 2020. He served 2,043 days of that sentence before his release to the United States on Aug. 1 in Ankara, Turkey, where the United States and Russia conducted a prisoner exchange.

“Through the extraordinary efforts of countless people in the State Department and across our government, the United States was able to strike an agreement to secure their freedom, as well as that of Vladimir Kara-Murza and twelve others held prisoner inside Russia,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said in a press release.

“Through many difficult conversations over the past several years, I told the families of those wrongfully detained in Russia that we would not forget them. I know there are many times over those years where they have wondered if our work would ever bear fruit. But I also know that they never gave up hope, and neither did we,” Blinken said.

Whelan’s family has worked tirelessly throughout his imprisonment to remind the world that he was being wrongfully detained and to request assistance from the U.S. government to obtain his freedom. Even when it seemed hopeless, the family continued to remind people of Whelan’s situation. David Whelan described his brother’s case as “that of an American in peril, held by the Russian Federation as part of their blighted initiative to use humans as pawns to extract concessions.”

“Paul is not a spy. And his family members are not lobbyists, publicists, negotiators, or specialists of any kind when it comes to international hostage scenarios,” David Whelan said.

David Whelan said the family of a hostage is “isolated” and it is hard to know who to trust. He went on in the release to explain that many people have helped them over the years to get to this point and they are very grateful. This includes several Michigan government officials including U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, former U.S. Rep. Andy Levin, and current U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, Dan Kildee, Elissa Slotkin, Haley Stevens and Tim Walberg, whom David Whelan said were “emblematic of what representative democracy is about.”

Dingell said she is “incredibly thankful and relieved” that Paul Whelan, as well as Gershkovich, will be heading home after years of “wrongful imprisonment.” She said their detainment was an affront to due process, international law and human rights. Dingell said they never gave up hope over the years or stopped working to ensure their release.

“Today is a joyous and long overdue day for Paul, his family, and all who have been working tirelessly to get him back home to Michigan,” Peters said in a press release. “For the past several years, I have worked with Administration officials, my colleagues, and Paul’s family to press for his release, and I’m beyond relieved that today marks the end of this unimaginable nightmare for Paul and his loved ones. Michigan welcomes him home with open arms.”

Stabenow issued a statement calling it “wonderful news” and thanking President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their efforts.

“I know the past years have been excruciating for Paul and his family. I’m so glad they will be seeing Paul soon,” Stabenow said in a press release.

As a result of his imprisonment, Whelan lost his job as well as his home in Novi. It is not known if he will return to the city.

“We are unsure how someone overcomes these losses and rejoins society after being a hostage,” David Whelan said in the press release.

Novi Mayor Justin Fischer said that he, like many people across the state, as well as the country, are happy that Paul Whelan will be coming home at last.

“He’s been through such an ordeal. Five, six years now of imprisonment and to hear about his release, we’re just celebrating that fact and celebrating that he’ll be with his family once again,” Fischer said.

State Rep. Kelly Breen, of Novi, said in a press release that she is “overjoyed” with the news that Paul Whelan will be returning home.

“I am overjoyed to welcome Paul Whelan back home to Michigan. My heart goes out to Paul, the Whelan family and his loved ones in the Novi community for the unimaginable hardship they have endured,” Breen said. “Paul’s strength, tenacity and faith are truly unmatched, and I wish the Whelan family many days of recovery and immense joy to come.”

The family has asked for people to respect their privacy at this time.

“We are grateful for everyone’s efforts to help Paul while he was away. We hope you will continue to help him by providing Paul the space and privacy he needs as he rebuilds his life. It is Paul's story to tell and he will tell it when he is able,” David Whelan said.

