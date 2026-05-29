Class of 2026 walks toward new dreams, challenges

A total of 110 students graduated from De La Salle High School May 16.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Maria Allard | C&G Newspapers | Published May 29, 2026

Post-secondary studies for some De La Salle High School graduates include engineering, the medical field, law, business and construction science. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

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CENTER LINE/WARREN/STERLING HEIGHTS — High School graduation is bittersweet.

Proud graduates walk across stages to collect their diplomas while their parents — some teary-eyed — capture the moment in photos. There are guaranteed hugs, cheers, applause and high-fives.

The Warren Weekly emailed local school officials to reflect on the Class of 2026.

Center Line High School

Class song: “Good Old Days” by Macklemore and Kesha.

Class color: blue.

There were 191 graduates of Center Line High School and the Academy 21 program. According to school officials, 57% plan to attend college; 15% will pursue skilled trades; 27% will work and 1% will enlist in the military.

Some professions students will pursue are radiology technology, sonography, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), electrician, welding, mechanical engineering, business, nursing, and pre-med (typically biology). According to Superintendent Joseph Haynes, the Class of 2026 included “an exceptional number of outstanding leaders.”

“My advice to this senior class is to continue to lead. It’s not just that there are many students willing to step up; it’s the caliber of their character and the variety of their strengths that sets them apart,” he said. “Whether captaining a team, leading a club or student government position, or simply setting a positive example in the classroom, these seniors demonstrate integrity, resilience, and a genuine commitment to lifting others up. They don’t just hold titles—they actively shape the culture of the school, leaving a legacy of collaboration and excellence that will resonate long after they’ve graduated.”

De La Salle High School

Class colors: purple and gold.

The 110 graduates are already making future plans: 90% will attend college and 6% a trade school, 2% are joining the workforce and 2% the military. Post-secondary studies include engineering, the medical field, law, business and construction science. A couple staff members had some final thoughts for the seniors.

“Find your value and your self-worth in knowing you are a child of God,” physical education teacher Scott Grimmer said. “Build your foundation on that fact.”

Annmarie Michol, vice principal, academic affairs coordinator, also wished the young men well.

“Success is not about having all the answers; it is about showing up, working hard, staying humble, and growing through each challenge you face,” she said. “When life does not go according to plan, lean on your faith, trust your values, and remember the lessons learned here: Character will always matter more than titles, and integrity will always outlast achievement. Be the kind of man who makes others better. Treat people with respect, and never stop being the person you were created to be.”

Fitzgerald Public Schools

Class song: “Where’d All the Time Go?” by Dr. Dog.

Class colors: lilac and navy blue.

There are 176 graduates from Fitzgerald High School and 32 graduates from Fitzgerald Virtual Academy.

Broken down, 43.5% will attend a four-year college and 28.6% a community college, 14.9% a technical or trade school and 13.1% students will work full time. A large group of students is headed into the health and medical fields, with engineering and technology as the second highest chosen career path. Business and finance also are popular career choices. School officials had the following advice.

“As you leave this chapter behind, remember that success is rarely a straight path. The people who grow the most are not the ones who never struggle — they are the ones who keep showing up, keep learning and keep treating others with kindness along the way.”

Regina High School

Class song: “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift.

Class colors: orange and black.

On May 21, 101 seniors graduated at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Macomb Township.

The main areas of post-secondary studies for the students include healthcare/medical, business, marketing and management, engineering; psychology, social sciences and human services, education, communications/media, law/pre-law and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Van Dyke Public Schools

Class song: “The Climb” by Miley Cyrus.

Class colors: purple and teal.

A total of 137 Lincoln High School seniors were to graduate June 1 at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts in Clinton Township. They were reminded by educators to “Do everything you can to the best of your ability. Stay consistent and focused, and you will reach your goals.”

To date, 37% are going to a university; 25% will attend a community college; 30% see their future in skilled trades; 7% going straight into the workforce, and 1% will serve their country in the military. The top professions/majors are sonography, HVAC, cybersecurity, business and medical assistant.

Warren Consolidated Schools

Cousino class song: “Ribs” by Lorde.

Cousino class color: lavender.

Sterling Heights High School class song: “Feel So Close” by Calvin Harris.

Sterling Heights High School class color: tellina.

Warren Mott class song: “Young Dumb and Broke” by Khalid.

Warren Mott class colors: light pink and light blue.

The senior class includes 103 Community High School, 311 Cousino, 291 Sterling Heights High School and 282 Warren Mott graduates.

Chosen career paths include health care/medicine, education, business, engineering, computer science, social sciences, law and cybersecurity. Sixty percent plan to attend college, with 15% planning to attend trade school, 20% joining the workforce and 5% enlisting in the armed forces.

“The largest successes come from doing simple things well,” Superintendent John C. Bernia Jr. said. “As you go forward, you will never regret taking small actions, like a smile, opening the door for someone, or taking a second to wish someone well.”

Warren Woods Public Schools

Class song: “I Lived” by OneRepublic.

Class colors: navy blue and white.

There are 237 graduates from Warren Woods Tower and Enterprise high schools.

Almost the entire Class of 2026 has committed to college/university, trade school, the workforce, or the military.

“The Class of 2026 has declared its intention to pursue a wide range of studies starting in the fall of 2026. Health occupations, business, engineering, and education are the predominant fields of study for this class,” Warren Woods Tower Principal Ian Fredlund said. “As you move into your next chapter, never underestimate the power of connection. The relationships you build, the kindness you show, and the people you surround yourself with will shape your journey far more than you realize. Stay connected, lift others up, and never be afraid to lean on the people who care about you.”