Voters to elect mayor, city commissioners

MOUNT CLEMENS — In the Journal’s coverage area, voters will select candidates for mayor and the City Commission on Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.
Mount Clemens Mayor
Two candidates are running for one two-year term.
Laura Kropp
Age: 47
Occupation: Mayor of Mount Clemens
Municipality of residence: City of Mount Clemens
For how long: 24 years
Online campaign information: https://facebook.com/LauraKroppForMay orOfMountClemens
Education: Graduate of Fitzgerald High School, Bachelors of Science Eastern Michigan University, Masters of Educational Leadership Saginaw Valley State University
Previously and currently held elected offices: Mount Clemens Community Schools School Board Trustee, Mount Clemens City Commissioner, current Mayor of Mount Clemens
Top goals: If re-elected, I will continue building on this momentum by:
1. Completing Phases 2 and 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Project.
2. Continuing to invest in local roads and neighborhood infrastructure.
3. Building a modern municipal campus that meets the needs of our residents.
4. Expanding the Mount Clemens Recreation Program, with a focus on seniors, youth, and families.
Rhonda Powell
Age: 55
Occupation: Statewide Operations Director
Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens
For how long: Four years most recently, 30 years in total.
Online campaign information: www.Rhonda4theClem.com
Education: BA and MS, both concentrated in Human Services, I am also a Six Sigma Green Belt- Certified in Process Improvement
Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A
Top goals: I am a proud fourth-generation resident of Mount Clemens and graduate of our public schools. As your mayor, I will foster a culture of collaboration and transparency, while prioritizing strong neighborhoods, a thriving business-friendly downtown, sustainable revenue for the future, and partnerships with anyone committed to building the next chapter of Mount Clemens with vision, respect, and results.
I believe in All of our people, our businesses, and the neighborhoods we call home.
Mount Clemens City Commission
Five candidates are running for three four-year terms
Roxanne L. Brown
Age: 68
Occupation: Adjunct English Professor, Wayne State University/Wayne County Community College District
Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens
For how long: I was born and reared in Mount Clemens. I returned home in 2018 after many years in Chicago.
Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580639348411
Education: Master’s degrees from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL.) and DePaul University (Chicago).
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals: A top priority of mine is to work with an enlightened City Commission to provide citizens with sound information about programs, services, proposals and initiatives. We will make sure that all proposals, plans, and processes are presented to residents in a thorough and transparent manner. When my voice is heard at the City Commission meetings, let it be known that I speak for the people who elected me. Effective local governing starts with listening.
Ronald Campbell
Age: 66
Occupation: Retired Government and Psychology Teacher
Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens
For how long: Born in Mount Clemens, homeowner here for 25 years.
Online campaign information: I’m old fashioned, no online info.
Education: AA Macomb Community College, BA Oakland University. MA Saginaw Valley.
Previously and currently held elected offices: Served on the Mount Clemens City Commission 2007-2023.
Top goals: Promote Clean Beautiful Neighborhoods. Through the use of city code enforcement making sure that homes are maintained. When future home owners are looking for a new place to live they look around at the neighborhood. Promote Balanced City Budget & Maintain Excellent Credit Ratings. Spending no more than we collect and alloted from State and Federal Governments. Promote City Services. Making sure we continue high standards for Water, Public Safety and Street maintenance and cleaning.
Laura Fournier
Age: 73
Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Accountant
Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens
For how long: Over 50 Years
Online campaign information: Email – fournierlaura@hotmail.com; Also welcome to message me on FaceBook.
Education: Graduate of St. Mary High School; BA in Education from Central Michigan University; BS in Accounting from University of Nevada; Certified Public Accountant
Previously and currently held elected offices: City of Mount Clemens City Commissioner
Top goals: My priority is to keep Mount Clemens a desirable place to live. Currently, local roads, blight, and sewer infrastructure issues are particularly concerning.
I also feel a sense of responsibility to see the major projects currently underway through to completion. As commissioner, I have read the reports, listened to advisors, and studied the numbers. I understand why certain decisions were made and want to ensure that these projects are carried forward as intended.
Paul Friedmann
Age: 46
Occupation: Director of Live Events
Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens
For how long: Born and raised, Purchased a Home in the same neighborhood in 2008.
Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578620651241
Education: AAS Radio/ Television Broadcasting
Previously and currently held elected offices: None
Top goals: If elected I would like to build on the progress of recent years with particular emphasis on good communication between city leaders and the community, infrastructure repair, and a focus on supporting existing residents and small businesses while also working to attract new ones!
Erik Rick
Age: 45
Occupation: Retired
Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens
For how long: technically 45 years if you count my time in the Navy, 24 if you don’t.
Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/share/1B425s27PE/
Education: Bachelors in Political Science from Central Michigan. MCHS Class of 1998.
Previously and currently held elected offices: City Commissioner - 2 years
Top goals: 1. Make Mount Clemens known for being a great place to live, work, and play. I think it already is but not everyone realizes it, and it can always be better. 2. Continue working through our infrastructure backlog (roads, water, and sewer). 3. Collaborate with State and County officials to seek additional resources and help to tackle our challenges.