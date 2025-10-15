Voters to elect mayor, city commissioners

Mount Clemens-Clinton-Harrison Journal | Published October 15, 2025

MOUNT CLEMENS — In the Journal’s coverage area, voters will select candidates for mayor and the City Commission on Nov. 4. Candidates were asked, in 75 words or fewer, to state their top goals if elected. The answers are printed verbatim.

Mount Clemens Mayor

Two candidates are running for one two-year term.

Laura Kropp

Age: 47

Occupation: Mayor of Mount Clemens

Municipality of residence: City of Mount Clemens

For how long: 24 years

Online campaign information: https://facebook.com/LauraKroppForMay orOfMountClemens

Education: Graduate of Fitzgerald High School, Bachelors of Science Eastern Michigan University, Masters of Educational Leadership Saginaw Valley State University

Previously and currently held elected offices: Mount Clemens Community Schools School Board Trustee, Mount Clemens City Commissioner, current Mayor of Mount Clemens

Top goals: If re-elected, I will continue building on this momentum by:

1. Completing Phases 2 and 3 of the Downtown Revitalization Project.

2. Continuing to invest in local roads and neighborhood infrastructure.

3. Building a modern municipal campus that meets the needs of our residents.

4. Expanding the Mount Clemens Recreation Program, with a focus on seniors, youth, and families.

Rhonda Powell

Age: 55

Occupation: Statewide Operations Director

Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens

For how long: Four years most recently, 30 years in total.

Online campaign information: www.Rhonda4theClem.com

Education: BA and MS, both concentrated in Human Services, I am also a Six Sigma Green Belt- Certified in Process Improvement

Previously and currently held elected offices: N/A

Top goals: I am a proud fourth-generation resident of Mount Clemens and graduate of our public schools. As your mayor, I will foster a culture of collaboration and transparency, while prioritizing strong neighborhoods, a thriving business-friendly downtown, sustainable revenue for the future, and partnerships with anyone committed to building the next chapter of Mount Clemens with vision, respect, and results.

I believe in All of our people, our businesses, and the neighborhoods we call home.

Mount Clemens City Commission

Five candidates are running for three four-year terms

Roxanne L. Brown

Age: 68

Occupation: Adjunct English Professor, Wayne State University/Wayne County Community College District

Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens

For how long: I was born and reared in Mount Clemens. I returned home in 2018 after many years in Chicago.

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61580639348411

Education: Master’s degrees from Northwestern University (Evanston, IL.) and DePaul University (Chicago).

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: A top priority of mine is to work with an enlightened City Commission to provide citizens with sound information about programs, services, proposals and initiatives. We will make sure that all proposals, plans, and processes are presented to residents in a thorough and transparent manner. When my voice is heard at the City Commission meetings, let it be known that I speak for the people who elected me. Effective local governing starts with listening.

Ronald Campbell

Age: 66

Occupation: Retired Government and Psychology Teacher

Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens

For how long: Born in Mount Clemens, homeowner here for 25 years.

Online campaign information: I’m old fashioned, no online info.

Education: AA Macomb Community College, BA Oakland University. MA Saginaw Valley.

Previously and currently held elected offices: Served on the Mount Clemens City Commission 2007-2023.

Top goals: Promote Clean Beautiful Neighborhoods. Through the use of city code enforcement making sure that homes are maintained. When future home owners are looking for a new place to live they look around at the neighborhood. Promote Balanced City Budget & Maintain Excellent Credit Ratings. Spending no more than we collect and alloted from State and Federal Governments. Promote City Services. Making sure we continue high standards for Water, Public Safety and Street maintenance and cleaning.



Laura Fournier

Age: 73

Occupation: Chief Financial Officer, Accountant

Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens

For how long: Over 50 Years

Online campaign information: Email – fournierlaura@hotmail.com; Also welcome to message me on FaceBook.

Education: Graduate of St. Mary High School; BA in Education from Central Michigan University; BS in Accounting from University of Nevada; Certified Public Accountant

Previously and currently held elected offices: City of Mount Clemens City Commissioner

Top goals: My priority is to keep Mount Clemens a desirable place to live. Currently, local roads, blight, and sewer infrastructure issues are particularly concerning.

I also feel a sense of responsibility to see the major projects currently underway through to completion. As commissioner, I have read the reports, listened to advisors, and studied the numbers. I understand why certain decisions were made and want to ensure that these projects are carried forward as intended.

Paul Friedmann

Age: 46

Occupation: Director of Live Events

Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens

For how long: Born and raised, Purchased a Home in the same neighborhood in 2008.

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61578620651241

Education: AAS Radio/ Television Broadcasting

Previously and currently held elected offices: None

Top goals: If elected I would like to build on the progress of recent years with particular emphasis on good communication between city leaders and the community, infrastructure repair, and a focus on supporting existing residents and small businesses while also working to attract new ones!

Erik Rick

Age: 45

Occupation: Retired

Municipality of residence: Mount Clemens

For how long: technically 45 years if you count my time in the Navy, 24 if you don’t.

Online campaign information: https://www.facebook.com/share/1B425s27PE/

Education: Bachelors in Political Science from Central Michigan. MCHS Class of 1998.

Previously and currently held elected offices: City Commissioner - 2 years

Top goals: 1. Make Mount Clemens known for being a great place to live, work, and play. I think it already is but not everyone realizes it, and it can always be better. 2. Continue working through our infrastructure backlog (roads, water, and sewer). 3. Collaborate with State and County officials to seek additional resources and help to tackle our challenges.