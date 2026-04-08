Volunteers eye quality of life for today and tomorrow

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published April 8, 2026

Nathan Inks, chairman of the Sterling Heights Sustainability Commission, delivers an update on the volunteer board’s work to City Council members March 17. Screenshot taken from Sterling Heights City Council meeting broadcast

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A volunteer board that focuses on quality-of-life matters for current and future generations is drawing praise for its efforts.

The chair of the city’s Sustainability Commission, Nathan Inks, delivered an update on the group’s work to the Sterling Heights City Council March 17, highlighting recent accomplishments and touching on future plans.

The commission, which was created six years ago, concentrates on a lofty and long-term vision that covers the social, economic and environmental health of the community today and into the future.

It serves to advise and make recommendations to the City Council and other officials about the city’s long-range goals, policies and programs on all matters pertaining to sustainability.

The commission defines sustainability as “balancing environmental, economic, and social demands to adopt strategies and activities for the use of resources that meet the needs of the city and its stakeholders today while protecting, sustaining, and enhancing the human and natural resources that will be needed in the future.”

The city ordinance authorizing the commission further states: “A sustainable community seeks to enhance the socio-environmental-economic well-being of the community while taking precautions not to compromise the quality of life of future generations. Toward that end, it reduces its use of nonrenewable natural resources and its production of wastes, while at the same time improving livability.”

Inks told City Council members that the commission had a “very productive” 2025 and gave an overview of its subcommittees’ actions and achievements. For example, the Reduce, Reuse and Recycle Committee, which focuses on reducing trash waste throughout the city, contributed to crafting a grant application for a community compost pilot program. Though the grant wasn’t received, Inks said it “paved the way” for an upcoming budget request.

The R3 committee also began gauging the interest of local businesses in waste reduction education.

The commission’s Electrification, Efficiency and Weatherization committee, meanwhile, helped draft a new ordinance that provides guidance to Sterling Heights homeowners who want to install rooftop solar panels.

“That was a very big win for the Sustainability Commission and the city as a whole,” Inks said.

Other commission subcommittees addressed matters such as flooding, neighborhood tree planting and greenhouse gas reduction.

Inks also mentioned the commission’s input into the city’s first-ever climate action plan, which was adopted last February and received the 2025 Planning Excellence Award for Resiliency and Sustainability from the Michigan Association of Planning.

City Council members appeared impressed with the Sustainability Commission’s efforts and noted the level of activity undertaken by the 10-member board.

“Thank you for all that your committee is doing,” said Councilwoman Maria Schmidt. “It’s noticeable

and the community is better for it.”

Councilwoman Barbara Ziarko agreed. “What is really great is to watch the growth of the Sustainability Commission,” she said. “We didn’t even know if it was going to work when it was first started, and it certainly is a success. You’ve made the city better for it, the city campus better for it, and the residents, in the long run, are going to be better for it. I appreciate all the hard work that you’re putting in.”

In addition to Inks, the commission’s volunteer members are Mark Graf, Jonathan Matthews, Riley Maher, Matthew Smith, Cathleen Francois, Nethanya Fonseka, Christopher Goeddeke, Sarah Fisher and Jennifer Flemming.

River cleanup set for April 18

In a related environmental matter, Alexis Weinberg, the city’s sustainability planner, said the city’s second Clinton River cleanup is set for 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 18, at Dodge Park. The event is held in partnership with the Clinton River Watershed Council in celebration of Earth Day. The city will provide supplies. Register online at www.ster lingheights.gov.