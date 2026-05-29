Sterling Heights man to stand trial in death of dog

By: Gary Winkelman | Sterling Heights Sentry | Published May 29, 2026

Fouad Yosif Yaldo

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STERLING HEIGHTS — A Sterling Heights man who allegedly killed his girlfriend’s dog will stand trial on an increased charge in Macomb County Circuit Court.

In a news release, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Fouad Yosif Yaldo, 31, was bound over on an escalated charge of second-degree animal torture/killing related to an incident on Nov. 6, 2025. Yaldo is alleged to have picked up and punched an 8-year-old Yorkie named “Teddy” with great force at least twice. Authorities said after placing the dog on the ground and seeing it was not moving, he picked up the dog and carried it to his then-girlfriend, where it died in her arms.

The Prosecutor’s Office said the incident was captured on video. Police investigated and arrested Yaldo in March shortly after becoming aware of the incident.

During a May 21 preliminary examination in 41-A District Court, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Justin Pollard argued that a third-degree charge of violence to an animal that was a four-year felony should be escalated to second-degree, a seven-year felony count.

Judge Annemarie M. Lepore agreed and bound Yaldo over on the amended charge, which is the maximum available under the law based upon the evidence presented to date. Lepore also denied a defense motion to reduce Yaldo’s $75,000 cash/surety bond. He remains lodged in the Macomb County Jail and, if released on bond, will be required to wear a steel-cuff tether and is prohibited from having contact with animals.

“Acts of cruelty against defenseless animals are unacceptable and will be prosecuted aggressively in Macomb County,” Lucido said in the news release. “The court’s decision to bind this defendant over on a more serious charge reflects the gravity of the allegations. Our office remains committed to holding offenders accountable and pursuing justice on behalf of victims of animal abuse.”

Yaldo is scheduled to be arraigned before Judge Jennifer M. Faunce in Macomb County Circuit Court on June 22.

His attorney, Hillary Bahri Allos, could not immediately be reached for comment.