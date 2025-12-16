Steve Karagatsoulis State Farm: Guidance for a Safer New Year

In-Focus Advertorial | Published December 16, 2025

NOVI — Steve Karagatsoulis began his career in insurance with a clear mission: to help people understand their coverage and prepare them for life’s unexpected moments. “I’ve always taken care of those I serve,” he shared. “I love protecting people. Most don’t really know what their coverage includes, and I want to make sure they’re ready if something happens.”

This commitment shapes how Steve and his State Farm agency approach their end-of-year insurance reviews, especially as winter driving brings new challenges. He meets with policyholders to review their plans and ensure their coverage aligns with their current circumstances.

“When a policy was first written many years ago, their situation might have been very different,” Steve explained. “Families change—maybe they’re empty nesters now. We take a close look at liability coverage and discuss what could happen if they’re unprepared. That’s why having the right protections in place is so important.”

During these reviews, Steve often encounters familiar issues. “Many people don’t understand the different types of coverages or what they really mean,” he said. “Liability coverage tends to be a big eye-opener. I ask the tough questions, like, ‘If you didn’t make it home from work, how would that impact your family?’ It’s crucial to have something in place.”

When it comes to life insurance, Steve focuses on the essentials. “I make sure the property loan is covered and the home is taken care of,” he said. “If you’re not here anymore, how do you want to leave your legacy?”

As a family-run agency with only five staff members working in the office daily, Steve places high value on personal attention. “When you call us, you’re not getting an 800-number,” he said. “You’re talking to one of us directly. We take the time to have real conversations and genuinely care about the people we serve.”

Looking ahead, Steve’s advice remains consistent: “Know what coverage you have. If you’re unsure, give us a call. Our mission is to help people manage risk, recover from the unexpected and plan for the future.”

Steve Karagatsoulis State Farm is located in the Grand Oaks Plaza at 39915 Grand River Rd., Suite 550, in Novi. To book a consultation, call (248) 477-8383 or visit stevekinsurance.com.