State Fair beefs up security following 2024 shooting incident

Participants in the Youth Beef Showmanship contest take to the large arena in the livestock area at the Michigan State Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace last year. Agricultural and livestock displays will again be a big part of the fair this year Aug. 28 to Sept. 1 in Novi.

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 20, 2025

NOVI — The Michigan State Fair at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., has beefed up its security measures this year in the aftermath of the 2024 fatal shooting that occurred in a nearby parking lot.

According to marketing and communications spokesman Craig Bender, the Suburban Collection Showplace has increased its security staff, shortened its hours and added other measures to protect the safety of everyone during the fair.

“As always, the Novi police are a significant section of our security, but of course, we have our own security as well, and that’s certainly been beefed up. It’s everywhere,” Bender said.

As a result of the incident last year, anyone under 18 attending the fair must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times.

“You must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 24/7. There is no exception,” Bender said. “All children 18 or under need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.”

He said organizers also have metal detectors in place, and the parking lots for the event will have a greater police presence.

“Those areas obviously will be heavily policed,” said Bender.

The 2025 fair will feature the Dialed Action Big Air Stunt show, which consists of performances by BMX and freestyle motocross bikers. There will also be a sea lion show, the World of Wonders and Museum of Marvels, as well as sword swallowers and fire eaters.

Many of the traditional show attractions will be returning, including the butter cow, pumpkin carvers, livestock exhibits and competitions, numerous vendors, carnival rides, and more.

The fair will run Aug. 28 through Sept. 1. It will be open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Monday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.with the livestock exhibition halls A, B and C closing at 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $42 plus a $1 fee for the ultimate pass, which includes unlimited carnival rides and the BMX show, or $10 plus a $1 fee for only fair admission. They are available online at michiganstatefairllc.com or at the gate. The ticket booths will close at 7 p.m. daily.