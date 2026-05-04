Sheetz set for May 8 grand opening

Pieces from the former State Bank of Fraser building facade are incorporated in the new Sheetz site at Utica and 14 Mile roads.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Gary Winkelman | Fraser-Clinton Chronicle | Published May 4, 2026

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FRASER — The long-awaited launch of a gas station/convenience store on the site of a former city landmark is nearly here.

Sheetz has set Friday, May 8, as the debut day for its new site at the southeast corner of Utica and 14 Mile roads. A grand opening celebration featuring giveaways and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The Pennsylvania-based company, which is making an aggressive push into Michigan, is also opening an outlet in Taylor on May 8.

“Opening our ninth and 10th store in Michigan is a major step forward in Sheetz’s continued growth,” Sheetz Regional Real Estate Director Justin Mandel said in a news release. “Southeast Michigan represents an important region for us, and two stores opening on the same day reflects the strong momentum behind our expansion as we invest in new communities, create jobs, and bring the Sheetz experience to more customers across this area.”

Sheetz’s Fraser location will be open 24 hours providing fuel, food and other offerings. The company says the store will employ about 30 people and represents a multimillion-dollar investment in the community.

Although Sheetz encountered public pushback when plans were first taking shape — including rejection by the Fraser Planning Commission — the City Council ultimately approved a rezoning for the property that paved the way for the development.

“I wish Sheetz all of the success possible at their new location,” Fraser Mayor Michael Lesich said in an email to the Chronicle. “Sheetz has done a very professional job of developing the site. It’s well designed, and they have a reputation for taking pride in and maintaining their properties.”

Lesich and Councilwoman Patrice Schornak voted against the Sheetz rezoning in October 2024.

Constructing the new Sheetz store meant the demolition of the historic State Bank of Fraser building, a longtime landmark, which had last been a PNC Bank beginning in 2009. The building had been vacant since 2019.

Sheetz is recognizing the site’s history by including pieces of the bank building in brickwork surrounding the store and has worked with the city to incorporate green space and upgraded landscaping on the property. The company is also contributing $50,000 for road improvements in the city and, according to its news release, “is committed to integrating into the communities it serves through charitable giving, local partnerships, and active community engagement.”

Lesich said he expects Sheetz to be a good neighbor.

“Sheetz gets involved in the communities in which they are located,” he said. “I look forward to their support of our local schools, organizations and community efforts.”

In a statement, Sheetz said it is “proud to support the local community in several ways.”

“We are a second-year sponsor of Clinton Valley Little League, which serves the Fraser area, including providing the Sheetz Standout of the Season Scholarship to help cover youth registration fees for a deserving player,” the company release stated. “We are also sponsoring Park It – Family Fun Nights, a free outdoor movie series for families across the Detroit metro area, including nearby communities like Sterling Heights and Clinton Township. … Supporting the communities where we operate is important to us, and we look forward to continuing to grow those relationships.”