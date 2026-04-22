Security guard charged in stabbing at marijuana store after hours

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 22, 2026

Webster

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EASTPOINTE — A security guard at a cannabis dispensary in Eastpointe is facing felony charges after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times earlier this month.

Leonard Webster, 42, of Detroit, was arraigned April 15 in Eastpointe’s 38th District Court before Magistrate Mark Makoski, charged with assault with intent to murder — punishable by up to life in prison or any term of years — and lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation, a four-year felony.

Makoski set Webster’s bond at $500,000, cash or surety only. If he posts bond, he must wear a steel cuff tether, and he is prohibited from possessing firearms or contacting the victim.

At press time, Webster did not have an attorney on record with the court.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office, the incident occurred April 6 at Moses Roses, 17357 E. Eight Mile Road. Investigators say Webster was working that night as a security guard for the marijuana store when he allegedly became involved in a verbal dispute with another person.

When the person approached Webster’s truck, Webster reportedly stabbed him, and when the person returned to his own vehicle, he was allegedly stabbed again, this time through the vehicle’s window.

The person’s injuries were not deemed life-threatening, police said. When officers spoke with Webster, he reportedly told them that the victim had opened his truck door and stabbed him, but investigators concluded that claim was false, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office.

Eastpointe Police Lt. Alexander Holish provided additional details. He said that originally Webster was the only person present at the business, guarding it after hours. Webster saw the victim drive into the parking lot, where the victim stopped to argue in the car with his girlfriend.

“When Mr. Webster intervened and asked them to leave the parking lot, which he has a right to do as a security guard, the victim and Mr. Webster got into a verbal argument, as well,” Holish said. “So, at one point, the victim did approach Mr. Webster, but Mr. Webster took a verbal argument to another level, retrieved a knife from his car and stabbed the victim. The victim then retreated to his car while bleeding and tried to leave the scene, but Webster followed him and stabbed him one more time through the window. Had the (wound) been a bit deeper, we would’ve had a homicide.”

The lieutenant said that security guards shouldn’t try to take matters into their own hands.

“For security guards, it’s important to remember that even though they play an important role for the business, they’re not police officers. It’s better for them to call us to assist them,” Holish said. “We want them to be the best witnesses they can be, rather than suspects of a crime.”

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido lamented the incident as another violent episode.

“Individuals must stop resorting to violence in response to any disagreement. Such conduct will not be tolerated and carries grave legal consequences,” Lucido said in a prepared statement. “The allegations in this matter are of the utmost seriousness, and my office will pursue this prosecution to the fullest extent of the law to secure justice for the victim.”