Eastpointe voters to decide on nonhomestead operating millage replacement

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published April 22, 2026

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EASTPOINTE — Eastpointe Community Schools residents have a choice to make on election day May 5 regarding a nonhomestead operating millage.

Voting “yes” means the voter supports the ballot initiative and wants it to pass. Those who vote “no” oppose the nonhomestead operating millage replacement.

If it passes, the May 5 ballot proposal does not apply to primary residences and would not increase taxes on homeowners’ primary homes. It applies only to businesses, commercial and industrial properties, rental properties, apartments and second homes.

If approved by the voters, the nonhomestead operating millage replacement will replace, restore and extend the authority of Eastpointe Community Schools to levy 18 mills on all property, except principal residences. According to school officials, nonhomestead operating millages are required under Michigan law and allow school districts to receive their full per-pupil funding, also known as the foundation allowance. Currently, the district receives $10,050 per student.

The Macomb County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office has posted the ballot language on the macombgov.org website. As per the language, the current nonhomestead operating millage will expire with the district’s 2028 tax levy. If the proposal passes, it will allow the district to continue to levy the statutory limit of 18 mills. The authorization will allow the district to continue to receive revenues at the full per pupil foundation allowance permitted by the state.

Jon Dean, ECS assistant superintendent of finance and operations, put together a presentation on the proposal that he has shared at Zoom town hall meetings. His presentation states that the nonhomestead mileage will generate approximately $5.7 million per year, which represents about 15.1% of the district’s annual budget.

Funding from the mileage renewal will support hiring and retaining staff; be used for instructional programs and student support services; update classroom materials and instructional technology; and expand counseling and intervention needs for students.

A nonhomestead millage is different from a bond issue and a sinking fund. A bond is long-term debt generally used for building upgrades or capital projects. A sinking fund is specifically restricted to building repair/maintenance. The nonhomestead millage is an operating millage that supports day-to-day operations.

According to school officials, the district’s current nonhomestead millage has declined over time due to the Headlee Amendment, which automatically reduces tax rates when property values rise faster than inflation; therefore, the total taxable value in the district brings in the same gross revenue as adjusted for inflation. In 2025, for instance, the Headlee rollbacks reduced the millage rate from 18 mills to 16.0205 mills. Because of the reduction, the district received approximately $704,000 less than voters originally authorized.

The proposal on the May 5 ballot includes a 4-mill cushion, permitted under Michigan law, which does not increase the tax rate being levied. This will allow the district to continue to levy up to the full 18 mills authorized for school operations when future reductions occur. Dean said that by state law the district can’t levy more than 18 mills.

Through his presentation, Dean listed several reasons why school officials are asking for 22 mills if only 18 can be levied. For starters, the additional authorization will create a buffer against future Headlee rollbacks. Also, taxes cannot exceed 18 mills, even with 22 mills authorized.

“The cushion ensures the district can continue collecting the full 18 mills if rollbacks occur again,” Dean said.

School officials held two Zoom meetings April 15 and 16 for the public to learn more about the millage. They have scheduled two more Zoom meetings: 1 p.m. April 23 and 4 p.m. April 27. To access the meetings, go to https://tinyurl.com/5apbwc67.

According to school officials, absentee ballots were available starting March 26. Polling locations on May 5 will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on the initiative, visit eastpointeschools.org/school-millage-replacement. Questions also can be directed to Superintendent Christina Gibson by sending an email to officeofsuperintendent@eastpointeschools.org.