SAD set for canal dredging along Benjamin, Statler streets

By: Alyssa Ochss | St. Clair Shores Sentinel | Published October 25, 2025

ST. CLAIR SHORES — Residents with homes on the canals along Benjamin and Statler streets will pay for a dredging process through an established special assessment district.

At its meeting on Oct. 20, the St. Clair Shores City Council voted 6-0 to create a SAD and set a public hearing on Nov. 17.

Councilman Ronald Frederick was excused from the meeting.

Items attached to the agenda indicated residents on Benjamin and Statler streets, north of 10 Mile Road, submitted all necessary documents to the city to create the district. The assessor verified the petition and made sure it garnered the two-thirds vote it needed.

“The Petition for dredging noted the cost estimate is $255,000 ($2,130 was included for City fees),” the materials indicated. “The estimated cost per parcel is $5,000.00 (estimated cost of $255,000 divided among 51 canal parcels equally = $5,000.00).”

The request was brought forth by the Benjamin Statler Association to dredge approximately 2,500 yards of sediment in the canal and to repair approximately 150 feet of damaged sea wall.

A public hearing was held before the City Council made a decision.

Resident Derek Thomas spoke during the hearing and said the projected water levels were expected to be lower than they currently are.

“With them taking the 2,500 cubic foot, it’s not going to do anything,” Thomas said. “They’re putting more into the seawall than they are trying to do the dredge.”

He went on to say he does not agree with the scope of the dredge.

Residents Scott Flood and Mark Hodorek also spoke during the public hearing. Hodorek said the seawall is a jetty and prevents sand and lake water from washing into the canal.

“The seawall looks like Swiss cheese right now,” Hodorek said. “There’s all kind(s) of holes in the jetty. There’s sand coming into the canal. It’s a pretty dire situation.”

He went on to say most areas in the canal are less than 2 feet deep and they are worried about the barge having no access to complete the dredge.

“It’s very important that we get this to happen,” Hodorek said.

The residents are expected to pay for half of the dredge and Hodorek stated he tried to pay the city the day of the meeting, but the city couldn’t accept the money until the City Council made its decision.

Hodorek did acknowledge there were some residents who were opposed to the district.

Flood said Hodorek has done a great job and also acknowledged they couldn’t satisfy everybody.

“We’d like to do more, you know, but cost is cost, right?” Flood said. “So this is what’s reasonable and what we can get done and it’s (an) important scope to be done.”

The City Council does not have any control over the scope of the work, but they must verify that the signatures are legitimate, something Councilman Chris Vitale verified.

Councilwoman Rusie noticed two petitions were circulated and wanted to clarify why. City Manager Dustin Lent said both petitions are for the same cost, but that the newer petition includes two items that changed costs.

Councilman Dave Rubello said he knows the canal is in peril and has been down to see it.

“I would agree that wall that’s blocking, it’s Swiss cheese,” Rubello said.

Councilman John Caron clarified that at the public hearing in November people can object to the assessment.