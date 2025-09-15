Police Citizen’s Award presented to bystander who detained McDonald’s suspect

Last month, Eastpointe Police Chief Corey Haines presented Devonte Pace, at the far left, with the Police Citizen’s Award for his role in trying to stop the stabbing of Jennifer Harris at McDonald’s in July.

Screenshot from Eastpointe City Council meeting broadcast

By: Maria Allard | Roseville-Eastpointe Eastsider | Published September 15, 2025

EASTPOINTE — Devonte Pace, the McDonald’s customer who did all he could to stop the attack on Jennifer Harris July 10, was recognized last month for his actions. At the Aug. 19 City Council meeting, Police Chief Corey Haines presented Pace with the Police Citizen’s Award.

“This award can be given to any citizen that assisted the Police Department during a criminal investigation and has assisted the community while doing so,” Haines said.

Haines shared the details in which Pace, who was in the drive-thru line at the fast food eatery, witnessed allegedly Afeni Badu Muhammad stabbing Harris. During the act, Haines said, Pace yelled multiple times at the attacker to “stop.”

“Mr. Pace then used his handgun to fire a warning shot in the air,” Haines said, adding that Pace is a concealed pistol license holder. “His weapon was licensed.”

The suspect reportedly stopped and left the building.

“At this time Mr. Pace exited his vehicle and went to the other side of the building where the suspect was exiting the building in an attempt to flee,” Haines said. “Mr. Pace pointed his weapon at the suspect and told the female suspect to get on the ground.”

Pace held the suspect until police officers arrived.

“Mr. Pace’s quick and heroic actions surely protected other employees and customers from being harmed and placed a violent homicide suspect into custody,” Haines said. “Thank you sincerely, Mr. Pace, and congratulations for your selfless act for our great community.”

During the meeting, a number of police officers also were recognized for their lifesaving efforts in the line of duty. After the brief ceremony, Mayor Michael Klinefelt acknowledged the honorees.

“Congratulations to everyone,” Klinefelt said. “Thank you for your service.”