Novi woman to compete in the Masters CrossFit Games by Legends

Kim Taylor-Papp lifts weights as part of her CrossFit training June 2 at Novi CrossFit.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 11, 2025

Kim Taylor-Papp practices box jumping as part of her regular CrossFit training regimen June 2. Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

Advertisement

NOVI — At an age where many start to slow down, Kim Taylor-Papp, 65, of Novi, will be competing in the Masters CrossFit Games by Legends Aug. 21-24 in Columbus, Ohio.

The competition is among the top 20 CrossFit athletes aged 65-69 in the world. Taylor-Papp, who is currently ranked 20th, beat out more than 1,350 competitors to qualify for the games.

“I’m going for the experience,” said Taylor-Papp. “If I end up 19th overall in the world, that’s the cat’s meow.”

Taylor-Papp, a retired Northville science teacher and current fitness instructor at the Novi Athletic Club, got involved in CrossFit six years ago after seeing a group of seniors compete in the sport.

According to her husband, Larry Papp, she was “motivated by the strength and tenacity of those athletes” and quickly embraced the sport.

“I had heard of CrossFit, but I had never really seen anybody do anything related to CrossFit. I didn’t know what it was, and I assumed it was just for people under 40. Nobody in my circle ever talked about CrossFit,” she said.

The sport is very popular, particularly among those ages 18-34, according to Taylor-Papp. So it never occurred to her prior to seeing the masters group compete that someone her age could participate in the sport.

“The (CrossFit) community is outstanding and very supportive,” Taylor-Papp said. “There’s a stigma with CrossFit that everybody gets hurt or it’s dangerous, and the reality is if you work within your limits, and I mean that’s true for anything, this sport can be for anybody. It’s functional fitness.”

CrossFit combines aerobic exercise, calisthenics and Olympic weightlifting. Competitors go from one exercise to another and then back again. Exercises include biking, rowing, skiing, swimming, box jumps, wall climbing, weightlifting and more.

Taylor-Papp said there is a reason why she is currently 20th and not in the top 10.

“There are things that I can’t do. I can’t do chest-to-bar pushups. I’m not real quick with some of the gymnastics moves. I’m 5’8” and a half. I never ever did gymnastics, and a lot of the athletes, in my mind’s eye, they were former gymnasts, because they are all really, really good at it.”

Unlike other sports, CrossFit competitors have no idea what exact workouts will be required until the day before a competition. She said she is often asked how to go about training for a competition where you don’t know what you will be doing. The answer, she said, is “you just train.”

“It’s just being prepared for just about anything,” she said. “What I tend to do is just work on weaknesses and just be prepared for anything and everything.”

Larry Papp says his wife of 32 years is driven to compete, and he loves to watch her do so. She does CrossFit training one hour a day, six days a week at Novi CrossFit, 46001 Grand River Ave. in Novi. However, it is more than just a sport for Taylor-Papp; it is a way to deal with Meniere’s disease, a disorder that affects her balance.

“The workouts help me manage it,” Taylor-Papp said. “I can now recognize when I’m going to have an episode, and I take a step back and then just wait until the episode passes.

“It’s therapy for her. It keeps her going and is very competitive,” said her husband.

“In just six years, Kim has advanced from a passionate enthusiast to an elite competitor, achieving incredible milestones through hard work, resilience and unwavering passion,” Papp said. “Her story is proof that age is no barrier to pushing boundaries and achieving greatness. Beyond her personal accomplishments, Kim’s message for seniors is a powerful one: Never give up, keep moving and pursue your dreams. Her dedication to fitness and her message of empowerment inspires others to overcome challenges and embrace their fullest potential, regardless of age.”

Along with competing in CrossFit, Taylor-Papp is one of the few instructors in the state certified to teach children. Classes for all ages and levels are available at Novi CrossFit. For more information, call (248) 988-9909 or visit novicrossfit.com.