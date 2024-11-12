Novi voters make some changes in Nov. 5 election

Voters fill out their ballots Nov. 5 at St. James Catholic Church on 10 Mile Road in Novi.

Photo by Patricia O’Blenes

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published November 12, 2024

NOVI — Novi residents voted in the Nov. 5 election to not only choose a president, but also their county commissioners, state representative and school board members. This resulted in some changes, as a few incumbents were ousted.

County Commissioner Ajay Raman, a Democrat representing District 14, was narrowly defeated by Republican Robert Smiley, who earned exactly 200 more votes. Smiley had 16,419 votes to Raman’s 16,219.

“It was kind of a gut punch for me. Especially with it being that close, it hits pretty hard,” Raman said.

Despite the narrow margin between them, Raman said that he will not be asking for a recount. He said he trusts the system and although it appears to be a small number, it is actually quite significant.

“Right now our technology is so sufficient. It’s so effective that really 200, even though it’s six-tenths of 1%, it’s still a pretty big mountain to climb,” Raman said.

He said that the hardest part of losing the election for him is to not be able to see his work come to fruition. He compared it to building the foundation for a house and then having to leave before the house is completed. He said he is going to lay low for a bit and concentrate on his family. However, he said he plans on returning to politics, but would not specify what area.

“I feel I’ve gained a lot of experience and know-how through the course of this role, so it just depends on what doors open and pathways exist,” he said.

Raman said he wishes Smiley the best of success, as his success is everyone’s success. He said he would advise Smiley to just be an advocate for the people and to engage with the community and find out what their wants and needs are to make sure he represents them as best he can.

Smiley could not be reached for comment before press time.

County Commissioner Gwen Markham, a Democrat representing District 15, won reelection with 58% of voters choosing her over Republican Daniel Lawless. The vote was 21,178 to 15,319.

State Rep. Kelly Breen, of Novi, who represents District 21 as a Democrat, was reelected to her seat in Lansing. Breen had 55.5% of the vote, or 26,841 votes; Republican Thomas Konesky had 43.1%, or 20,823 votes; and Libertarian James Young took 1.4% of the vote, or 696 votes.

“I can tell you I have the following on tap to get through before the end of year: school safety, human trafficking, guardianship and banning xylazine,” Breen said.

She said she is also hoping to assist with issues of consumer protection, economic development and teacher health care.

Another shake-up occurred at the Novi Community School District Board of Education where incumbent Tom Smith lost his reelection bid to newcomer Jamie VanderMass Kliebert. Kliebert had approximately 34% of the vote, or 7,848 votes, to Smith’s approximately 31%, or 7,202.

Kliebert said it was interesting to run for election in a “heated presidential year”.

“I think a lot of voters chose a party instead of a person, so running as a nonpartisan had its challenges,” Kliebert said. “I’m proud that my campaigning, community involvement and commitment to our district resonated with enough voters. I’m really excited to have a seat at the table and get to work.”

Longtime board member Mary Ann Roney received the most votes with approximately 35% of the vote, or 8,207 votes.

“I’m thrilled to have won and I’m real happy that it was a very kind election, that all of us candidates got along. There was no animosity amongst us. So I mean, that was really nice,” Roney said. “In other cities or other school districts to our south and to our north, it’s been a very contentious election. It was nice not to have all of that other stuff so that we could concentrate on the issues.”

“It was a pleasure to run with Tom and Mary Ann. We all ran a very professional, mature and cordial campaign,” Kliebert said.

“It was one of those things where I think there were three good candidates, there were only two positions and I wish Mary Ann, who was reelected, success and I think Jamie, the newly elected trustee, will do a great job. So, I think the community is going to be in great shape,” Smith said.

He said that he is now going to direct his time to the nonprofit organization he founded in 2022, Friends of Novi Schools, which focuses exclusively on mental health, wellness and physical safety for students and administration. More information on the organization can be found at friendsofnovischools.net. Smith said the district received a large grant recently to create a wellness center, and his primary focus will be to see the completion of the wellness center.

“I don’t have any bad feelings. I don’t know what I would have been able to do differently or more on the board,” said Smith.

For the Northville Public Schools Board of Education, voters selected Lisa McIntyre, Ron Frazier, Jena Mabrey and Meredith Riggan Mauer for the four four-year terms available.

In the Walled Lake Consolidated Schools, voters chose Marc A. Siegler and Susie Crafton for two six-year terms. Voters chose Lisa West for a term ending Dec. 31, 2028, and Michael Smith for a term ending Dec. 31, 2028.

For the U.S. House of Representatives District 6 race, incumbent Democrat Debbie Dingell was reelected with 280,889 votes, approximately 62%, compared to Republican Heather Smiley with 158,581 votes, Green Party candidate Clyde K. Shabazz with 7,948 votes and Libertarian Bill Krebaum with 5,513 votes.

In the U.S. House of Representatives District 11 race, incumbent Democrat Haley Stevens won reelection with 260,489 votes (58.21%) to Republican Nick Somberg’s 177,286 votes (39.62%). Green Party candidate Douglas Campbell received 9,693 votes, or 2.17%.

For the six-year U.S. Senate term, Democrat Elissa Slotkin won election with 2,690,000 votes to Republican Mike Rogers’ 2,673,233 votes. The difference was 48.61% to 48.31%. Libertarian Joseph Solis-Mullen received 56,529 votes, Green Party candidate Douglas P. Marsh received 53,845 votes, U.S. Taxpayers Party candidate Dave Stein received 41,288 votes and Natural Law Party candidate Doug Dern received 18,751 votes.