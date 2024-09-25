Novi volleyball’s ‘thick as thieves’ mentality has Wildcats primed for state tournament run

The Novi sideline cheers during a point against Livonia Stevenson Sept. 19 at Novi High School.

Photo by Erin Sanchez

By: Jonathan Szczepaniak | Novi Note | Published September 25, 2024

Novi freshman Kaitlyn Koceski waits for the ball during a matchup against Kensington Lakes Activities Association-East rival Livonia Stevenson. Photo by Erin Sanchez

NOVI — Long before the Drake University volleyball commit was a perennial threat on the court, she was the new girl on campus at Novi High School.

Making the move from Iowa to Michigan her sophomore year, senior middle blocker Izzy Earley and her family planted roots in Novi, but little did Earley know that in the blink of an eye she’d form a new family that’s continued to grow over the course of her high school career.

“Moving in high school was absolutely brutal, but what really helped me the whole time, and I can’t say this enough, was having a volleyball team and having a group of people that had my back right away from day one,” Earley said. “We moved midsummer and the season started a week or two after we moved, and I got involved right away. I had people to smile at in school. I love every single person on this team.”

Tallying 95 kills and 16 aces already this season, Earley is on an all-state track along with leading the Wildcats to a 12-7 record through a gauntlet of a schedule that’s included four Division 1 teams ranked in the top 10 according to the Michigan Interscholastic Volleyball Coaches Association.

It’s brutal in the moment when you’re facing the likes of Clarkston (No. 3 D1) and Northville (No. 2 D1) in back-to-back matches, but the bond that Novi volleyball has, like the one Earley connected with effortlessly as an incoming sophomore, isn’t like any other type of team chemistry.

It’s unbreakable, but more importantly it fits the mold for each player, from freshman to senior, to join in and find their place among the rest of the squad.

“They’re thick as thieves right now,” head coach Kacey Moran said. “From top to bottom, everyone gets along and supports each other. Everyone realizes that we have one thing in common and we’re only strong towards that goal if we stand together. Team chemistry is huge. I believe every single player from our No. 1 to our No. 15 have all bought into that.”

The senior group of Earley, Ceci Regoli (libero), Chloe Sparkman (outside hitter/right-side hitter), and Gracie Hoener (outside hitter) continues to shine and is complimented well by a junior class of Mallory Stoy (defensive specialist), Alex Leggett (hitter/blocker), Alli Villanueva (middle blocker/right-side hitter), and junior Morgan Hoppe (setter), who’s been efficient when she’s had her name called with 15 digs and 32 assists in 12 sets played.

“We’ve always been a great serving and serve-receive defensive team, and offensively we just make plays as we get into longer rallies,” Moran said. “I don’t think we scored as quickly last season, but I think with the added pieces on the defense this year, and the scoring capabilities we have this year have definitely elevated us versus where we were one year ago.”

Earley and Hoener have a strong hold of the kills lead with 95 each, while Regoli’s 26 aces and 183 digs are both team highs. Stoy penciled herself in for the serve receiving lead with 171 after posting 240 in 2023.

It’s a well-oiled machine with the upperclassmen, and Moran credits their continuity for the team’s successful start so far.

“We have a much stronger presence of maturity and leadership, and that stems from all of our seniors and those returning pieces that were starters last year as well,” Moran said.

You thought that was it for Novi? No. How about sophomore setter Nellie Alves leading the team in assists (284), which is still 191 away from her freshman campaign, and tying with Earley for the team lead in total blocks with 32. She also has 50 kills, 17 aces and 101 digs to her name.

New to the setting position last year after being a pure hitter, Alves said gaining confidence throughout her freshman season pushed her toward a strong offseason campaign.

“I really worked on getting up on the net and making sure to shut down holes and put my hands up over the net, and just consistency overall with putting the ball in the same spot every time and not having my hitters changing their tempo every time,” Alves said.

The Wildcats also have a trio of freshmen with Kaitlyn Koceski, Myla Bellavoine and Hansa Gondi.

Bellavoine and Gondi have been more rotational pieces, but both have made the most of their time on the court and are set up to be vital pieces of Novi volleyball’s future.

Koceski has been sensational with 18 aces, 107 digs and 151 serve receives in her first season on varsity.

“(Koceski) had a really good offseason playing on a high-level club volleyball team (Legacy Volleyball Club), so we were hoping that was going to play into effect with her confidence and what she was able to bring to the table this season,” Moran said. “Overall, I think it’s just the senior leadership and the returning players taking her under their wing and giving her that confidence, and us as coaches helping to foster that as well. We feel that she’s handled that weight and that load very well.”

On top of filling up the stat sheet, the underclassmen bring some energy and youth to a veteran-heavy squad.

“They’re really the girls that make the team special, because they’re the future of Novi volleyball,” Earley said. “They listen and they’re always willing to learn. They remind me that volleyball is fun. They have a drive and a hustle that I think reminds us that we’re playing to win all the time.”

Holding a record of 3-1 in Kensington Lakes Activities Association-East play and with a healthy amount of its league schedule still left, Novi will look to head into the Division 1 state tournament with momentum on its side.

Novi faced a first round exit in 2023 and last made it past districts in 2021, and it’s been the topic of conversation for Moran and her squad heading into this season.

They have the talent, the depth and the leadership needed to make a run, and players like Regoli also have the memory of the heartbreak last year brought to the 2024 seniors.

“As seniors, you want to end on a good note,” Regoli said. “Last year, it was especially disappointing for our seniors. My heart ached for them because we didn’t end the season how we wanted to, and it was just disappointing. I think that’s why we’re so motivated for that not to happen this year and for us to go as far as we can.”