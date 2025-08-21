Novi to have new sewer drain district

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 21, 2025

NOVI — At the request of Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner Jim Nash, the Novi City Council approved two resolutions to authorize the conversion of the city’s existing county drain facilities, known as the Huron Rouge Sewage Disposal System, into a new intercounty drain district, the Rouge Valley Sanitary Inter-County Drain.

“The city’s sanitary sewer flows through a system partly owned by Oakland County and ultimately treated by Wayne County, with the city ultimately paying Oakland County for service,” City Manager Victor Cardenas said. “Currently, the arrangement operates under the very famous Act 342, which gives Oakland County’s water resources commissioner administrative control over decisions and improvements.”

He said that Nash asked that the legal framework be changed to Chapter 20 and Chapter 21 drains under the Michigan Drain Code. Chapter 20 covers Novi and Oakland County. Chapter 21 covers Northville and a portion of Wayne County.

The change will not affect the day-to-day operations, according to Cardenas. However, it will change the oversight to a drainage board. The board will be subject to the Open Meetings Act and formally approve any projects.

Carrie Cox, manager with the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s office, said that the board will consist of the chair of the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, the chair of the Oakland County Fiscal Services Committee, and the countywide elected water resources commissioner. She said they are appointed under the state drain code.

Novi City Council member Brian Smith asked if the city would still have the same input it currently has with the current arrangement.

“Technically, right now under the 342 and Jim Nash as the agent, you don’t really have a lot of say. … I mean, we work with you guys because Jim Nash is a wonderful person, but he doesn’t have to; it is purely his decision. So, this does give you more say in an elected body to actually come forward and speak up and have a place where you can be heard, which you did not have under the 342,” Cox said.

Mayor Pro Tem Laura Marie Casey asked how that can be when none of the three committee members would have any connection to the city of Novi.

“Right now, Jim Nash is the agent of the Huron Rouge, so when he sets rates, it is his decision, and he just signs off; there’s not a public meeting where you can voice your concerns, where, under the Chapter 20 drain code, all the rates are done through a public meeting. There’s 30 or 60 days where there’s a public meeting and we take responses from the public, where you don’t have that window today,” said Cox.

She said that currently, they do meet with the city about rates out of kindness, but with this measure, it will be required. Cox said that this move is something the WRC thinks will protect the communities they are rolling into it in the future.

Smith asked about the city’s liability under the measure. Cox said that the county is self-insured and, therefore, the city won’t be on the hook in the event of any mishaps.

The City Council voted 6-0 to approve the resolutions. Councilman Dave Staudt was absent from the meeting.