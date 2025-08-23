Novi Taco Fest brings food and culture to community

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 23, 2025

Jameelah Beckwith and Jeremiah Grant, of Eastpointe, are all smiles after their Aussiedoodle, Ruby, was declared the winner of the cutest dog contest at the Novi Taco Fest on Friday night, Aug. 22. Photos by Charity Meier

Mark Reitenga, who works for C & G Newspapers, performs at the Novi Taco Fest on Friday night.

Hundreds of people converged upon Twelve Mile Crossing at Fountain Walk in Novi on Friday night for the first day of the annual Novi Taco Fest.

The annual festival is a three-day celebration of food, community and culture. Continuing until 10 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, it features 40 metro Detroit food trucks with at least 30 trucks offering different spins on tacos. This includes everything from barbecue tacos to dessert tacos.

Peace Love and Tacos, a father-and-son company based in Brighton that specializes in Native American fry bread tacos, returned to the Novi Taco Fest this year after a two-year hiatus due to scheduling conflicts.

Owner James Yancey is originally from Arizona. He said that growing up, fry bread was an everyday household staple and his mom used to make it.

“We’re not Hispanic or anything, but we’re just trying to serve the tacos that we grew up eating,” Yancey said.

“My dad and I figured out how to do thousands of them at a time, and that was kind of the tricky part,” Yancey said. “So, that’s why if you are at Novi Taco Fest, we will be the only one selling a fry bread taco, and that’s pretty much within the state of Michigan. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone serving a fry bread taco, because a lot of people don’t even know what it is up here.”

Yancey said that he has been looking forward to the festival and hoping for good weather and large crowds.

“I love the area because it’s local to where we’re from — we’re from the Brighton area, so right down the road — and the Novi community has always treated us pretty well out there,” Yancey said. “Yeah, we just kind of enjoy that area. It’s a very highly populated area, too, for us.”

The festival also offers an array of entertainment, including the ever-popular lucha libre wrestling, mariachi bands and Novi’s own Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo.

“We enjoy performing in the Novi Taco Fest because we get to share a piece of our culture with the community,” said Elsa Carrera, founder and director of the Ballet Folklorico Mexico Lindo.

“Our performance is a tour of Mexico that includes dances from the pre-Hispanic era to mestizo dances,” Carrera said. “People can expect to see a lot of colorful dresses and lively dances.”

The group will perform at Novi Taco Fest on Sunday at 1:15 p.m. and again at 4:15 p.m.

Attendees can also participate in several contests during the festival, including a taco-eating contest, a hot-pepper-eating contest and even a cutest dog contest.

Jameelah Beckwith and her boyfriend, Jeremiah Grant, of Eastpointe, attended the festival on Friday night with their 3-month-old Aussiedoodle puppy, Ruby. Ruby won a sombrero for being named “cutest dog” during the 8:30 p.m. competition.

“It was fun,” Beckwith said of her experience entering Ruby in the contest. “I enjoyed it; it was really nice.”

She said that she didn’t know there was a contest until someone suggested they enter Ruby, as she was “so cute.”

The couple has been coming every year since they started dating three years ago.

“We like food,” Beckwith said.

“And festivals,” added Grant.

“Yeah, we’re big foodie people. So, if it’s like any kind of festival, rib festival, barbecue, taco, whatever, we’re down there,” Beckwith said.

Grant said he really enjoyed the wrestling.

“I feel like every year the wrestling keeps getting better and better,” he said.

Shania Myers, of Westland, came to the festival with her friends and said they each tried food from different places.

“Every food truck I tried was really good,” Myers said.

She said her favorite was the Mexican street corn on the cob from the Drunken Rooster. The corn is grilled and has different seasonings.

However, she said her favorite part of the festival is seeing all the different dogs that people bring.

“We always get to see lots of dogs — that’s my favorite part. I love dogs,” Myers said.

“I feel like it continues to expand and there’s, like, more different food trucks out here,” Beckwith said. “Again, I’m here for the food.”

“I love it here,” said Brandon Xu, of Novi. “It’s a really good community event, and I’m really glad to see people coming out from different places.”

Jon-Kayla Pointer, of Westland, attended the festival for the first time.

“I love it. I just like the atmosphere, too — how there’s different taco trucks and food and music. Like, it’s live here,” she said.

Tickets to the festival are available at the door and online for $10. Family-of-four packs are available online at novitacofest.com for $25.



