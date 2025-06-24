Novi senior community puts spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease during the ‘Longest Day’

Rose Senior Living staff pose for a picture after presenting Kathleen Sable, of the Alzheimer’s Association, with a check for $5,390 at the beginning of the facility’s Longest Day car show and walk. By the time the event was over, they had raised $6,410.

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published June 24, 2025

NOVI — Rose Senior Living in Novi continued its longstanding tradition of remembering those who are living with Alzheimer’s disease during the summer solstice.

On June 20, the facility participated in what has become known, through the Alzheimer’s Association, as Alzheimer’s Longest Day, as it is the day with the most amount of daylight to “fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” according to act.alz.org.

Rose Senior Living put together a car show and walk for residents and their families, as well as staff and the community, to bring awareness of the disease and help raise money for a cure.

“I’m glad that a facility like this takes into account Alzheimer’s and being able to use this as a fundraiser event and raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association,” said Regina Carrington, of Novi. whose mom lives with the disease.

In years past, residents could choose to go for either a short or long walk around the property, which is near wetlands and where wildlife, such as birds, deer and beavers, are often seen. However, this year, residents chose to walk from car to car instead, as the rain earlier in the day made it quite muggy.

Carrington said that she wants to urge people to be on the lookout for the signs of Alzheimer’s disease.

“Watch for the signs, because forgetfulness may not just be, ‘Oh, they’re old,’ and ‘Oh, she just forgot to lock the door or she lost her keys or her glasses,’” Carrington said. “There may be more to that than just chalking it up to old age.”

She said it started as something simple with her mom, who would often repeat the same stories over and over.

Tammy Tollen, of Rochester Hills, also stressed the importance of watching for the signs.

“There is so much more that they can do (if caught early),” she said. “So, just pay attention to the signs and get help. Especially with all these breakthroughs, some medications could have maybe helped Mom, but she didn’t want to talk about it.”

Tollen’s mom, Donna, lives with the disease, and her aunt died from it. She said she is hoping that, with continued research, one day there will be a cure for the disease.

“I just wish we could get more people to recognize it and how serious it is,” said Tollen. “It has just increased so much, and why?”

She said that 50 years ago, there weren’t as many people with the disease.

“It just seems like now you’re just hearing about it so much more,” Tollen said.

Despite limited attendance and some cancellations as a result of the rainy and muggy weather, the event managed to raise $5,390 for the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly $1,000 more than the previous year, which was more widely attended. The money will be used to fund research and ease the financial burden of those living with the disease.

Tollen said she was glad to hear that researchers have identified 14 characteristics that are risk factors for developing Alzheimer’s disease and hopes that researchers can figure out what causes it, as so many people are impacted by the disease.

She said that aside from the disease being physically and mentally devastating for those who live with it, it also creates a financial hardship.

For more information on Alzheimer’s, contact the Alzheimer’s Association at (800) 272-3900 or visit alz.org.

