Novi residents to see an average 4.7% increase in water rates

By: Charity Meier | Novi Note | Published August 5, 2025

NOVI — Novi residents will see an increase in their upcoming water bill, as the City Council approved a rate increase during its regular meeting July 28.

“The average user will be looking at a 4.7% increase for next year,” City Manager Victor Cardenas said.

Cardenas said the increase is a result of various rate increases from the Great Lakes Water Authority, which provides water to the city, and the Water Resource Commissioner, the recipient of the city’s used water. Cardenas said that the GLWA is implementing a 6% rate increase this year, and the Water Resource Commissioner is implementing an increase of just over 4%.

“Our good folks in our finance commission was able to work the magic, and we’ll see only a 4.7 (% increase) to most of our residents around the city,” Cardenas said. “We do this every year, and we’ll keep on looking at trying to keep those increases down as much as possible, as we also make investments into our infrastructure to get this valuable resource to our residents.”

Councilman Dave Staudt said that according to Nextdoor.com, neighboring communities are looking at much higher rate increases.

“Any of us who read Nextdoor sees that joining communities are looking at (an increase of) 10, 12, 14%. Novi has never looked to make water something we make a profit on,” Staudt said. “I would guess that the majority of this is probably capital improvements and things that we’re being forced to increase our rates on.”

“I hope nobody likes to see increases, but I’m pleased to hear that the city staff has been able to mitigate that,” said Staudt, before making a motion to approve the rates for the upcoming year.

The rates were approved with a vote of 6-0. Councilwoman Ericka Thomas was absent from the meeting.